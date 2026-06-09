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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays one shot too many in disappointing India A outing; Sri Lankan pacer erupts in celebration

IND A vs Sri Lanka A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi disappointed in the Tri-Series Opener, after getting out for 14. 

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 11:30 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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All eyes were on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India A, led by Tilak Varma, took the field against Sri Lanka A in the A Tri-Nation Series opener on Tuesday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. The 15-year-old began the innings well for himself, hitting a boundary on the very first ball he faced in the game. In Mohamed Shiraz's opening over, Sooryavanshi managed to hit two elegant boundaries on offside, and the youngster showed no nerves, carrying on where he left off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 for the Rajasthan Royals.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lasted just 12 balls in the Tri-Series Opener,(Screengrab - SonyLiv)

Sooryavanshi didn't stop there as he then hit a boundary off the bowling of Chamika Karunaratne as well. However, his innings ended prematurely when he played one shot too many, and a rush of blood led to his dismissal. Shiraz had the final laugh as he dismissed Sooryavanshi, taking the ultimate revenge after being hit for two boundaries in his opening over.

Also Read: India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Coverage: Check full updates and scorecard here

The left-hander was dismissed on the fourth delivery of the fourth over. The pacer bowled a full delivery, and the teen sensation looked to belt the ball down the ground. However, the willow turned in his hands, and he failed to get the desired connection. The delivery flew towards mid-off, and Sahan Arachchige completed a sensational diving catch.

This performance in the IPL 2026 edition led to Sooryavanshi becoming the youngest to be named in the India squad. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's 36-year-old record after he was named in the squads for the T20I series against Ireland and England. Moreover, he was also included in the team for the Asian Games.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi
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