Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts to his 1980s look as Indian team jumps on ChatGPT trend; Bumrah approves, Axar hysterical

Social media is currently abuzz with a viral trend that has taken the internet by storm. Using ChatGPT, people are using their pictures from today and transporting them straight back to the 1980s. Timelines are flooded with people and celebrities reimagined in Miami Vice-style pastel blazers, vintage jeans and bell bottoms, chunky aviators, and voluminous hairstyles, all complete with a retro film-camera grain. The trend has now also caught the Indian cricket team, as they took a light-hearted break using this just two days before the start of their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Delhi, as shared in a video by the official BCCI X handle.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacting to his 1980s look. (BCCI X)

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Gathered in their official hotel conference room, the Indian players were getting ready for their photo session before the series. However, to their surprise, there was a table filled with pictures of all the players in the squad redesigned using the viral 1980's filter of ChatGPT.

Laughter instantly filled the room as the Indian players explored the table and tried to match each vintage picture to the right teammate. Star all-rounder Axar Patel seemed the most excited out of all the players, as he literally could not hold back his laughter. He was picking up portraits and sharing giggles with the rest of the group.

Deep Dive What specific prompts can I use in ChatGPT to create authentic 1980s-style photos? To create authentic 1980s-style photos, use detailed prompts specifying the location, exact year, and characteristics of the subjects. For example, 'An ordinary family photograph taken in India in 1985 on a consumer 35mm film camera.' Why do some AI-generated 1980s photos look more modern than authentic? Many AI-generated photos appear modern because broad terms like 'vintage' can result in filters that lack the true style of the 1980s. Using specific keywords about photographic qualities helps achieve a more authentic look. How can I ensure my privacy when uploading photos to AI tools for 1980s edits? To safeguard your privacy, avoid uploading sensitive images, check the AI service's privacy settings, and use pictures that do not reveal personal information. Understand how your data will be used and retained by the service.

Jasprit Bumrah walked over with a wide grin, playfully debating which cricketer actually managed to pull off the vintage aesthetic best. Meanwhile, players like Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube examined their pictures, chuckling at how dramatically different they appeared in retro 80's attire.

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{{^usCountry}} Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan embraced the nostalgic vibe completely. He proudly held up his stylish portrait to the camera, playfully singing and posing with enthusiasm. Others joined in the fun, playfully teasing each other over who had the most outrageous outfit or the most authentic 80s swagger. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is usually shy in front of the camera, too broke into a smile when he saw how different he looked in his 80's avatar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan embraced the nostalgic vibe completely. He proudly held up his stylish portrait to the camera, playfully singing and posing with enthusiasm. Others joined in the fun, playfully teasing each other over who had the most outrageous outfit or the most authentic 80s swagger. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is usually shy in front of the camera, too broke into a smile when he saw how different he looked in his 80's avatar. {{/usCountry}}

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ALSO READ: IPL teams join viral 1980s ChatGPT trend: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill get retro makeovers

IPL teams and players also join in on the fun

Ever since the trend of transporting portraits back to the 1980's using AI came to the fore, many IPL teams like Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Gujarat Titans have joined it, using some of their players in their never-seen-before vintage avatars.

Even players like Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan used this trend to transport themselves back to the 80s.

The trend hasn't just been limited to Indian cricketers. During the ongoing Test series between England and Pakistan, former England captain and commentator Nasser Hussain went viral for his hilarious on-air reaction to his own AI-generated '80s look.

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