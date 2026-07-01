Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India XI snub sparks suggestion to revive infamous rotation policy: ‘Tough calls have to be made’

For the second match in a row, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was left out of India's playing XI as the team slumped to a 0-2 series defeat against Ireland, a result Sunil Gavaskar described as the lowest point in the history of Indian cricket. Sooryavanshi's omission from both games, especially against an opposition many believed was ideal for the 15-year-old to begin his international career, raised eyebrows, with several former cricketers questioning the team management's selection calls.

What more does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi need to do to break into the Playing XI? (AFP)

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In time, the management clarified its stance, stating that, like everyone else, Sooryavanshi would have to wait for his opportunity. However, former BCCI selector Sarandeep Singh is not convinced that the teenager should simply sit in the dugout and learn. Sarandeep wants the team management to give Sooryavanshi a chance earlier, most likely in the first T20I against England in Durham later tonight. To make that happen, he has even suggested the return of the much-debated rotation policy.

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{{^usCountry}} “He should have played (against Ireland). The team management has to see how it should place him in the playing eleven. Sometimes tough calls have to be made. Give some senior players rest and he might get his opportunity. If you are building the team for the future, then a rotation policy must come into play. Then you have to sit some players out and give them an opportunity,” Sarandeep told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He should have played (against Ireland). The team management has to see how it should place him in the playing eleven. Sometimes tough calls have to be made. Give some senior players rest and he might get his opportunity. If you are building the team for the future, then a rotation policy must come into play. Then you have to sit some players out and give them an opportunity,” Sarandeep told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is the time to test him; don’t leave him out. If there is an opportunity, just play him in the XI. The form which he is in right now, this is the right time to start playing with him as soon as possible. The way he is batting, he can win matches on your own. He is very young, he can also learn red-ball skills. He is also playing for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy. He has the talent to play all 3 formats.”

What is the rotation policy?

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The rotation policy was introduced by former India captain MS Dhoni during the 2012 tri-series involving India, Sri Lanka and hosts Australia. With a star-studded batting line-up, one of Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar or Gautam Gambhir was rotated out for each match. The move sparked widespread controversy, as few captains had ever dared to leave out someone of Tendulkar's stature. Over time, however, player rotation became far more common. With India's vast talent pool, resting and rotating players is now a routine part of team management, with multiple contenders available for almost every position.

Will Sooryavanshi play?

That is a question only the team management can answer. Ideally, he should get an opportunity at some point during this series, most likely if India race to an unassailable 3-0 lead or find themselves in the opposite position. For now, however, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma remain the management's preferred opening pair. Unless something significant changes, it will take a bold selection call to leave one of them out and present Sooryavanshi with his India cap.