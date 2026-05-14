Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s meteoric rise leaves Sanjiv Goenka spellbound after India A call-up: 'Country watching with awe'

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka was full of praise for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his selection in the India A squad for the tri-nation 50-over series in Sri Lanka.

Sanjiv Goenka hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after sensational India A selection.(X Image)

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Sooryavanshi, who has been one of the standout performers in the ongoing IPL season, has caught the attention of selectors with his consistent displays at such a young age. His rise has also sparked wider discussion among cricket experts, with several pundits urging the BCCI to fast-track his progression into the senior India setup.

The India A call-up marks a significant step in Sooryavanshi’s development, offering him exposure at a higher level of competitive cricket. All eyes will now be on the teenager as he moves into a more demanding environment, where his growth, temperament, and consistency will be closely monitored by selectors and analysts alike.

Goenka highlighted Sooryavanshi’s remarkable rise, reflecting on the teenager’s extraordinary journey from IPL debut last year to U19 World Cup heroics in just a matter of months.

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{{^usCountry}} "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's selection for the India A squad should be celebrated for many reasons, the biggest one being how far this young man has come in such a short time. From his IPL debut last year to scoring 175 in the U19 World Cup final and being named Player of the Tournament, the country has been watching with awe. In just a year, he has shown incredible talent, fearlessness and the hunger to keep getting better," Goenka wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's selection for the India A squad should be celebrated for many reasons, the biggest one being how far this young man has come in such a short time. From his IPL debut last year to scoring 175 in the U19 World Cup final and being named Player of the Tournament, the country has been watching with awe. In just a year, he has shown incredible talent, fearlessness and the hunger to keep getting better," Goenka wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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He also expressed his delight at LSG batter Ayush Badoni’s selection in the squad.

"Delighted to also see Ayush Badoni in the squad. Congratulations to both. Make India proud," he added.

Also Read - BCCI rewards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stellar IPL form with maiden one-day call-up

Sooryavanshi has continued to light up the ongoing IPL season with consistent brilliance, piling up 440 runs from 11 matches. The young batter has combined flair with maturity well beyond his years, striking a superb century along with two blistering half-centuries. With every game, Sooryavanshi is steadily reinforcing his reputation as one of the most exciting emerging talents in the competition.

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India A will play Sri Lanka A (June 9 and 15) and Afghanistan A (June 11 and 17) twice and the top two teams will meet in the final slated on June 21.

India A squad for the tri-series

Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.

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