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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s new innovation creating 'Chris Gayle-like fear' as 14-year IPL history faces major threat

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a stunning 93 off just 38 deliveries, including a 23-ball fifty, to help Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants

Updated on: May 20, 2026 05:57 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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It was a scratchy start to his innings in Jaipur on Tuesday evening as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi crawled to five runs off his first eight balls. Yet, he eventually ended up with a stunning 93 off just 38 deliveries, including a 23-ball fifty, to help Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants and keep their playoff hopes alive. But more than the carnage itself, it was a subtle innovation in Sooryavanshi’s innings that not only impressed former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, but even drew comparisons with Chris Gayle.

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action (REUTERS)

Speaking on JioHotstar after the match in Jaipur, Pathan pointed out that while Sooryavanshi has largely been known as a dominant leg-side player, it was the range of shots he displayed on the off-side that stood out the most.

“This was unbelievable,” he said. “The maturity he showed was the biggest highlight for me. Whenever we watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, we always say he’s a very good leg-side player. But the way he played on the off-side in this game was outstanding. He has great control over his back-lift. He was playing over covers and even played an upper-cut over third man. It is very difficult to stop him.”

ALSO READ: ‘Sincere apologies’: Shan Masood likely to resign as Test captain after Pakistan’s Bangladesh humiliation

RR will play their final league-stage match against Mumbai Indians on May 24 at the Wankhede Stadium.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi chris gayle
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