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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s payback revenge vs SRH, Praful Hinge hit for four straight sixes; Cummins welcomed with a maximum

Hyderabad may have escaped Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's charge in the earlier meeting, but in Jaipur, they had no such luck.

Updated on: Apr 25, 2026 08:22 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made sure he settled scores with Praful Hinge in the reverse fixture after the SRH pacer had dismissed him for a duck in Hyderabad. This time in Jaipur, there was no room for error. The youngster came out with clear intent and tore into Hinge, smashing four sixes in a row in his very first over to send out a strong message. At just 15, Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of the biggest talking points of this IPL, and rightly so, lighting up the tournament with his fearless and free-flowing strokeplay. Hyderabad may have escaped his charge in the earlier meeting, but in Jaipur, they had no such luck.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed Praful Hinge for 4-sixes in a row.(AP)

It didn’t begin perfectly, though. Beaten off the first ball he faced, Sooryavanshi quickly turned the tide. He launched the third delivery over deep square leg, followed it up with another maximum over long leg, and then went even bigger with back-to-back sixes over long-on and long-off. Four in a row in the opening over completely shifted the momentum in Rajasthan’s favour and put the opposition on the back foot straightaway.

The intent didn’t drop even against the best. Pat Cummins, returning from injury, was greeted with a six off the very first ball Sooryavanshi faced against him, underlining his fearless approach. Big names have mattered little to him this season, with Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar all finding themselves under pressure against the teenager’s relentless attacking game.

 
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Home / Cricket News / Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s payback revenge vs SRH, Praful Hinge hit for four straight sixes; Cummins welcomed with a maximum
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