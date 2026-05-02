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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sends chills down Kyle Jamieson’s spine; New Zealand pacer never so fearful of a 15-year-old kid

Against all odds, Jamieson bowled the Bihar batter off his second delivery to him, a nice yorker that left the Rajasthan Royals supporters in Jaipur stunned.

Updated on: May 02, 2026 11:28 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Delhi Capitals all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has admitted that he was full of fears while bowling to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during his team’s IPL 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday night.

Kyle Jamieson surprised all and sundry.(AFP)

After Jamieson came on to bowl the second over, fans were on the edge of their seats, expecting some major fireworks from 15-year-old Sooryavanshi. And the left-handed batsman didn’t disappoint as he muscled the first ball he faced off Jamieson straight back past mid-off. It appeared it was going to be another bad day at the office for Delhi bowlers. Only a few days ago, they had failed to defend 264 against Punjab Kings.

Also Read: No.9 and No.10 score centuries in remarkable comeback from 92/7

But then out of nowhere, the tall Kiwi bowler unleashed a yorker. The ball hit the toe-end of Sooryavanshi’s bat before brushing his back pad on its way to the stumps. The Jaipur crowd went silent, to all intents and purposes. Jamieson, after the match, admitted he was full of fears before bowling to Sooryavanshi.

Starc was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals. Bowling for the first time in more than three months after recovering from shoulder and elbow injuries, he impressed not a little and took the wickets of Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and Riyan Parag, RR’s highest scorer with a 90.

Jamieson was effusive in praise of the Aussie left-armer. “He's world-class, right? So whenever you have one of those guys in your side, it's, you know, a huge benefit. He came at the right time; we sort of needed to get a bit of a move on, um, on the points table. Nice to have him in, yeah, nice to share a new ball with him. It's pretty surreal,” he concluded.

 
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Home / Cricket News / Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sends chills down Kyle Jamieson’s spine; New Zealand pacer never so fearful of a 15-year-old kid
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