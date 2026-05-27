Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stands at the heart of IPL 2026 Eliminator fireworks as Archer and Klaasen shape SRH vs RR drama

IPL 2026 has its first finalist confirmed, but the race for the second spot remains wide open as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals prepare for a high-stakes Eliminator on Wednesday night. Both sides are just one step away from staying alive in the hunt for a second IPL title. SRH have been one of the most dominant teams in the latter half of the season, building strong momentum at the right time. In contrast, Rajasthan Royals have endured a mixed campaign, swinging between brilliance and inconsistency, and only sealing a playoff berth on the final day of the league stage. With everything on the line, the Eliminator could well be shaped by individual moments of brilliance from key players, as pressure and execution in crunch situations are set to decide who moves forward and who bows out of the tournament.

Here are the five players to watch out for in SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator:

IPL 2026 drama peaks as SRH and RR fight in the Eliminator.(PTI and ANI Images)

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The 15-year-old sensation has taken IPL 2026 by storm, piling up 583 runs at a staggering strike rate of around 232.2 while already emerging as one of the most destructive young batters in the tournament. There are no signs of him slowing down, as his fearless approach repeatedly dismantles opposition attacks and reshapes expectations at the highest level.

He has shown zero hesitation in taking on the biggest names in world cricket, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are fully aware of the threat he brings. In their last league-stage meeting, Sooryavanshi went after Pat Cummins as well, producing a sensational century that underlined his ability to dominate elite bowling attacks without fear or restraint. With form, confidence, and intent all on his side, he has become one of the defining stories of the season.

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{{^usCountry}} Abhishek Sharma: If RR boast the fearless Sooryavanshi at the top, SRH counter with their own left-handed enforcer in Abhishek Sharma, a far more seasoned campaigner in high-pressure games. The explosive opener has been in fine touch this season, piling up 563 runs at a strike rate of 206.22, setting the tone for SRH on multiple occasions. However, the challenge against Rajasthan Royals is far from straightforward. In their previous meeting, he managed a fluent 53, but earlier in the season he was dismissed for a duck, highlighting the fine margins in this contest. Much could again depend on the early exchanges, with Jofra Archer expected to test him with pace and movement right from the start. The battle between Abhishek’s aggression and Archer’s hostility could set the tone for SRH’s innings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhishek Sharma: If RR boast the fearless Sooryavanshi at the top, SRH counter with their own left-handed enforcer in Abhishek Sharma, a far more seasoned campaigner in high-pressure games. The explosive opener has been in fine touch this season, piling up 563 runs at a strike rate of 206.22, setting the tone for SRH on multiple occasions. However, the challenge against Rajasthan Royals is far from straightforward. In their previous meeting, he managed a fluent 53, but earlier in the season he was dismissed for a duck, highlighting the fine margins in this contest. Much could again depend on the early exchanges, with Jofra Archer expected to test him with pace and movement right from the start. The battle between Abhishek’s aggression and Archer’s hostility could set the tone for SRH’s innings. {{/usCountry}}

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Ishan Kishan: It has been a standout year for the wicketkeeper-batter, who has completely turned things around with his performances. He first cemented his place in India’s T20I setup and has since carried that form into the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad. In Pat Cummins’ absence, he also stepped up as captain, showing strong leadership qualities and leading from the front when the team needed it most. In recent matches, he has taken greater responsibility in crunch moments, guiding SRH home with composed and impactful innings. His form has been particularly impressive, with back-to-back scores of 70-plus in the last two games. Against Rajasthan Royals as well, he has enjoyed success, including a brilliant 91 in Hyderabad, although he also registered a low score of 4 in Jaipur, highlighting the ups and downs of the contest.

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Jofra Archer: It is expected to be a batter’s night out, but one bowler who could completely change the script for Sunrisers Hyderabad is Jofra Archer, who has been in sensational form. The English paceman produced a decisive spell against Mumbai Indians to help Rajasthan Royals secure a playoff spot, and now faces an even bigger challenge against a red-hot SRH batting line-up. Archer has also troubled Abhishek Sharma in the past, which adds another layer to this key matchup and gives the Royals an early edge with the new ball. Alongside the pressure of the contest, he will also have his eyes on closing the gap in the Purple Cap race, making his role even more crucial in this high-stakes Eliminator.

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Heinrich Klaasen: He has been one of the MVPs of the season, piling up over 600 runs despite not batting in the top three for most of the campaign, a remarkable return for a middle-order batter. The former Proteas wicketkeeper has been the backbone of the SRH batting line-up, delivering consistent scores and firmly pushing his name into the Orange Cap conversation. His composure under pressure and ability to shift gears have made him a key figure in the side’s success this season. Klaasen will again be central to SRH’s plans against a Rajasthan Royals attack that has started to click in the closing phase of the tournament. His battle against the RR spinners in the middle overs could prove decisive in a contest where control through the middle phase may well decide the outcome.

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