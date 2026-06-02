Sooryavanshi swept IPL 2026, but two glaring anomalies deny him greatest-ever status; 2024 MVP still stands taller

Seven hundred and seventy-six runs. A strike rate of 237.3. Seventy-two sixes. Orange Cap. Most Valuable Player.

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after the team's defeat against the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2026 Qualifier 2 match at Mullanpur(ANI Pic Service)

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted history with a second consecutive IPL title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, but it was the wonderkid who stole the spotlight on Sunday evening. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was like Michael Jackson at the Grammys, sweeping five individual awards as broadcasters and fans alike could not get enough of him.

Which naturally raises the question: was this the greatest individual season in IPL history?

It is easy to be swayed by recency. Amid the carnage of IPL 2026 and the constant noise surrounding Sooryavanshi, discussions have ranged from comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar to calls for an immediate India debut.

Very few players in recent times have captured the imagination quite like Sooryavanshi. And when one remembers that he piled up those numbers at just 15 years of age, the achievement feels almost surreal.

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{{^usCountry}} Yet, Ambati Rayudu, Aaron Finch and Tom Moody refused to get carried away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet, Ambati Rayudu, Aaron Finch and Tom Moody refused to get carried away. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ESPNcricinfo panellists acknowledged the brilliance. They acknowledged the greatness. But none of them were willing to overlook Sunil Narine's extraordinary all-round season in IPL 2024, when he played a pivotal role in Kolkata Knight Riders winning their third title. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ESPNcricinfo panellists acknowledged the brilliance. They acknowledged the greatness. But none of them were willing to overlook Sunil Narine's extraordinary all-round season in IPL 2024, when he played a pivotal role in Kolkata Knight Riders winning their third title. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Narine scored 488 runs at a strike rate of 181 and picked up 17 wickets at an economy of 6.7. For all three, that remains the greatest individual IPL season ever. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Narine scored 488 runs at a strike rate of 181 and picked up 17 wickets at an economy of 6.7. For all three, that remains the greatest individual IPL season ever. {{/usCountry}}

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The history of the IPL is rich with iconic all-round campaigns. Shane Watson, the Most Valuable Player in the inaugural season in 2008, scored 472 runs and claimed 17 wickets for Rajasthan Royals. Yet even Watson's season was not enough to dislodge Narine in Rayudu's mind.

What elevated Narine's campaign, according to the former Chennai Super Kings batter, was the context. Narine was not a specialist top-order batter. He was asked to perform a makeshift role at the top against the world's best fast bowlers and transformed KKR's season.

Rayudu rated Narine's campaign even above David Warner's famous 2016 season, when the Australian scored 848 runs at a strike rate of 151.42 and led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title.

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"Sunil Narine, for me, beats everyone in terms of the best individual IPL season because he's not a well-accomplished batsman like Shane Watson. He had to do a makeshift job opening against quality fast bowling," Rayudu said.

"That season surpasses many great seasons, including Warner's. It was unbelievable. For me, these two seasons are right at the top and difficult to separate."

Finch agreed.

"I have Narine clearly at the top as the greatest individual IPL season. He was a brilliant bowler, took crucial wickets, scored important runs, struck at 181 and maintained an economy rate of 6.7. To open the batting, bowl in all phases of the innings and then win the title — that's the icing on the cake. That's the greatest season of all time."

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Moody echoed the sentiment.

"One thing that stands out is that he conceded fewer than seven runs per over in a season where he was scoring at almost 11 runs per over. He's the champion. The runs he scored, we've never seen before. The way he played while still taking 17 wickets at 6.7 makes that season extraordinary."

So where does Virat Kohli's iconic 2016 season rank?

The RCB legend scored a record 973 runs at a strike rate of 152.03, including four centuries, a benchmark that still stands untouched.

"Kohli is third for me. I vividly remember that season. It was extraordinary," Rayudu said.

Finch, who happened to be at the receiving end of two of those centuries, agreed, although he still ranked Warner's 2016 campaign ahead of Kohli's.

Is Sooryavanshi on that list?

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The discussion took place before Qualifier 2, where Sooryavanshi produced a mature 96 off 47 balls against Gujarat Titans, an innings that reinforced the notion that he is far more than just a six-hitter.

The panellists agreed he belongs in the conversation. They just weren't ready to place him at the very top.

Finch compared the teenager's impact to that of Chris Gayle at his peak.

"The numbers are unbelievable. He has more sixes than Gayle. We played against Gayle when he was at his peak and it felt like he was batting on a different planet. This kid has just walked out and said, 'I'll have that record for breakfast.'"

Yet Rayudu and Moody pointed to two glaring caveats.

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For Rayudu, the issue was adaptability.

"The only point I would make is that whenever the wicket was slow, he got out early. So he still has to prove himself consistently on slightly more difficult surfaces."

Moody's argument was broader.

He pointed out that IPL cricket has become increasingly batting-friendly over the years, aided by flatter pitches and the Impact Player rule.

"One thing to consider is that this is the era of the Impact Player, where surfaces are much easier to bat on than historically," Moody said.

"Back then, bowlers like Narine, Amit Mishra and Rashid Khan dominated the tournament. Today, that influence has reduced considerably. That's a serious factor when comparing players across different IPL eras."

In other words, Sooryavanshi may have produced one of the greatest seasons the IPL has ever seen. Just not the greatest. At least not yet.

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