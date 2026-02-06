Vaibhav Sooryavanshi tipped for India debut after T20 World Cup: ‘A prodigy. This kid is ready’

R Ashwin was starstruck as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went on a rampage against England in the U19 Cricket World Cup final. The 14-year-old opener raced to a 55-ball hundred, the second fastest ton in U19 World Cup history. He ended up registering 175 off 80 balls, smashing 15 fours and 15 sixes, and also striking at 218.75. R Ashwin made a huge prediction for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Taking to X, Ashwin hailed Sooryavanshi's blazing knock, calling it 'absurd'. He was also in good form in the semifinals, clobbering 68 runs off 33 balls, packed with nine fours and four sixes, in his 90-run stand with Aaron George.

"175 (80) in the U19 WC final, 15 fours and 15 sixes with 85.7% of his runs in boundaries. That’s absurd. This is a follow up to his 68(33) in the semis chasing a 300+ target. Vaibhav has owned the big stage like he's born for it. A prodigy with serious big match temperament," he wrote.

"Overall Tournament numbers: Leader run getter with 439 runs at 62.71, SR 169.49. A T20 Strike rate of 170 is elite. 30 sixes overall and 78.35% of his runs in boundaries."