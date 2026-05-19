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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns Jaipur into a theatre of chaos, but agonisingly misses out on century vs LSG

Despite the dismissal and the heartbreak of missing out on another hundred, the Jaipur crowd rose to their feet as Sooryavanshi walked back to the pavilion

Updated on: May 19, 2026 11:21 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Even at just 15, by the towering standards he has already set for himself, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi endured the most un-Sooryavanshi start on Tuesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. At one stage in the chase, he was crawling on 11 off 12 balls. But he soon turned that into a 23-ball fifty — a measured knock by his standards, in fact the slowest fifty of his IPL career so far. What followed was absolute mayhem at a venue where he had already scored both his previous IPL hundreds. A third century looked inevitable, only for him to fall agonisingly short on 93.

Rajasthan Royals' Indian cricket player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur(AFP)

As surprising as it may sound, when Rajasthan Royals reached the 50-run mark in just 26 balls while chasing 221 at home, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal who had blasted 38 of those runs off just 18 balls, taking Mohsin Khan and Akash Singh apart. Sooryavanshi, who waited six balls to find his first boundary, was scoring at less than a run-a-ball at that stage, managing just five runs from his first eight deliveries.

RR vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026

It was only on the penultimate ball of the fifth over that he finally broke free, deciding enough was enough, as he leaned back and smashed a fuller delivery outside off for a six over deep extra-cover.

Eventually, the left-handed batter, who was picked in the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series after the IPL season, was undone by a slower bouncer from Mohsin Khan as his stunning knock ended on 93 off just 38 balls.

But despite the dismissal and the heartbreak of missing out on another hundred, the Jaipur crowd rose to their feet as he walked back to the pavilion. So did his RR teammates. Even LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and head coach Justin Langer, putting rivalry aside, applauded the teenager’s breathtaking innings.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi ipl rajasthan royals
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RR vs LSG LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RR vs LSG LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns Jaipur into a theatre of chaos, but agonisingly misses out on century vs LSG
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