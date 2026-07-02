‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would have taken their pants off’: Vintage Ravi Shastri gets brutally honest

Ravi Shastri is not taking no for an answer. The former India coach refuses to believe that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must wait for his chance and feels the 15-year-old should have played against Ireland. Sooryavanshi was drafted into India's squad for the T20I series against Ireland and England, and while many felt it was the ideal opportunity for him to make his international debut, the team management thought otherwise. As a result, he remained on the bench, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson opening in all three matches, two against Ireland and one against England in Durham.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must be itching to get out there (AFP)

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However, Shastri cannot make head or tail of the think tank's decision to leave Sooryavanshi out. He believes that had the youngster played against Ireland, he would have bludgeoned the Irish bowling attack in those conditions.

“Arrey, woh khelna chahiye tha yaar (He should have played against Ireland). It was such a slow and spongy track. He would have smacked them on the terrace, it was such a small ground. He would have taken their pants off. He should have definitely played there. Now, whether he plays in England, I’m not sure. I am not sure whether they will blame him, but give him a game as soon as possible. He has smashed everyone in the IPL. Which fast bowler did he spare? And you’re making him warm the bench,” Shastri said while speaking on the Sony Sports Network before the start of 1st T20I between India and England.

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{{^usCountry}} No one saw it coming, but India lost the series 2-0 to Ireland, handing the Irish their first series win over the three-time world champions. Shastri, however, did not budge from his stance and reiterated the value Sooryavanshi brings to the table. Not too long ago, the teenager led India to the Under-19 World Cup title, scoring 175 in the final, before following it up with a record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign. Sooryavanshi, the X-factor with no baggage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No one saw it coming, but India lost the series 2-0 to Ireland, handing the Irish their first series win over the three-time world champions. Shastri, however, did not budge from his stance and reiterated the value Sooryavanshi brings to the table. Not too long ago, the teenager led India to the Under-19 World Cup title, scoring 175 in the final, before following it up with a record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign. Sooryavanshi, the X-factor with no baggage {{/usCountry}}

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Sooryavanshi then won the Orange Cap with 776 runs, becoming the youngest player to claim the honour. What makes Sooryavanshi special, besides his six-hitting ability, is how quickly he gets over failures and starts afresh. With four more T20Is remaining on the tour of England, only time will tell whether he gets his moment. But rest assured, Shastri wants to see Sooryavanshi in that playing XI, wearing the India jersey.

“He is the X-factor, does not have any baggage. He is just 15, has the exuberance of youth. He has no fear, and if he gets going in the first 2-3 overs, he will give you the kind of start that the middle order can capitalise on. You will have to make space for him,” he mentioned.