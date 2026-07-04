Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut burned bright and broke early, but he never looked swallowed by the biggest stage

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s first international innings lasted only 10 balls, but it was enough to show why India have taken the punt on him - and also why the ride is unlikely to be smooth straight away.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during his debut knock vs England in Manchester. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

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The 15-year-old was dismissed for 14 on debut in the second T20I against England at Old Trafford, stumped by Jos Buttler off Will Jacks after charging down the track and missing the ball completely. On paper, it was a small score. In feel, it was something more layered: jittery, yes, but never overwhelmed.

Sooryavanshi did not walk out looking like a teenager trying to survive international cricket. He walked out looking like a teenager who had already made peace with the risk of failing in public. That distinction matters. His innings had nervous energy, loose swings, and one moment of clear overreach, but it did not have the frozen quality that often marks a debutant suddenly exposed to the size of the stage.

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{{^usCountry}} There were early signs of impatience. He played and missed, searched for contact, and seemed desperate to impose himself before fully settling into the rhythm of the surface and the attack. But that impatience came from aggression, not fear. He was not poking around, hoping to last. He was trying to make his first appearance feel like an arrival. Two sixes, one lesson {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There were early signs of impatience. He played and missed, searched for contact, and seemed desperate to impose himself before fully settling into the rhythm of the surface and the attack. But that impatience came from aggression, not fear. He was not poking around, hoping to last. He was trying to make his first appearance feel like an arrival. Two sixes, one lesson {{/usCountry}}

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The two sixes he struck were the real substance of the cameo. They came in the powerplay, against an England attack that knew exactly how much attention was on him. The bat speed was obvious. So was the instinct to attack length early and take the fielders out of the equation.

That is what India would have wanted to see. Not a polished 40. Not a perfect debut. Just proof that the jump from age-group and franchise cricket to the international stage had not stripped away the core of his game. On that count, Sooryavanshi passed the first eye test.

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But the dismissal was equally important. Will Jacks tempted him into the charge, Buttler did the rest, and England had their opening. It was the kind of wicket that young attacking batters often give away: not because they cannot play, but because they have not yet learnt when the big shot is no longer the best shot.

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That will be the next test for Sooryavanshi. International cricket will not merely ask whether he can hit. It will ask whether he can absorb a quiet ball, reset after a swing and miss, and recognise when bowlers are using his own urgency against him.

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Still, this was not a debut that made him look out of place. It made him look unfinished, which is very different. For a 15-year-old walking into the most unforgiving version of the sport, 14 off 10 was not a statement of dominance. But it was not a collapse of nerve either.

Sooryavanshi looked restless. He looked raw. At times, he looked too eager for the grand moment. But he did not look lost.