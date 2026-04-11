Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rival for future India opener slot shows class after boy wonder beats RCB to a pulp

Despite being rivals for a spot as future openers for the Indian cricket team, Ayush Mhatre showed class, congratulating Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his sensational knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. The 15-year-old destroyed senior veterans like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood with ease, slamming 78 off 26 balls at a strike rate of 300.00. His knock also saw him clobber eight sixes and seven fours.

It was total destruction as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dismantled RCB bowlers with ease.(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Against RCB, Sooryavanshi slammed Bhuvneshwar for 26 runs in two overs during the power play. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood was hit for 19 runs in a single over, as the youngster clobbered him for three fours and a maximum.

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar doesn’t mince words after suffering the same fate as Hazle-Boom at the hands of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ayush Mhatre lauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Taking to Instagram, Mhatre, who is also India U19 teammates with the RR opener, posted a story, congratulating him for his epic knock.

The CSK player captioned it as, "What a player Pureee madnessss @vaibhav_sooryavanshi09".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ayush Mhatre hailed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

{{^usCountry}} Mhatre's remark shows class as the pair are also heralded as future stars for the Indian cricket team. Both of them are also openers. Against Mhatre's Chennai Super Kings this season, Sooryavanshi smacked 52 off 17 balls, packed with four fours and five sixes, as RR cruised to 128/2 in 12.1 overs, chasing 127 runs. Sooryavanshi's strike rate in that match was 305.88, which perfectly reflects his attacking approach this season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mhatre's remark shows class as the pair are also heralded as future stars for the Indian cricket team. Both of them are also openers. Against Mhatre's Chennai Super Kings this season, Sooryavanshi smacked 52 off 17 balls, packed with four fours and five sixes, as RR cruised to 128/2 in 12.1 overs, chasing 127 runs. Sooryavanshi's strike rate in that match was 305.88, which perfectly reflects his attacking approach this season. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the 2026 U19 Cricket World Cup final, where Mhatre was India captain, Sooryavanshi hammered 175 runs off 80 balls against England, hitting 15 fours and 15 sixes in a record-breaking knock.

Sooryavanshi also dismantled India star Jasprit Bumrah with ease this season. After the match against RCB, he was asked about batting fearlessly against the likes of Bumrah and Hazlewood. "At the back of the mind, it stays who is bowling, but I was trying to play the ball, not look at the bowler, and play the ball according to what it is, play my game."

On Friday, he also looked disappointed after his dismissal. "Sir, if I stay on the wicket, then another 10-20 runs can be made. If we are chasing the target, we can finish it two overs earlier; if we set the target, we can make 10-20 runs more. So I regret that if I am out by playing a loose shot, then the team is going minus, so I just get a little upset that I could have played longer", he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He is also in pole position in the Orange Cap race, registering 200 runs in four matches, with an average of 50.00 and striking at 266.66.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON