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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's spotlight stolen by Ruturaj Gaikwad: Shows he could be a better prospect for ODIs

Sooryavanshi, 15, attracted attention in India A's match against Sri Lanka A, but it was Gaikwad's 101 that highlighted ODI cricket's demand for adaptability. 

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 08:13 am IST
By Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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For weeks, the conversation around India's next ODI generation has revolved around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Ruturaj Gaikwad showed his adapitibility while scoring a century against Sri Lanka A.(X Images)

A 15-year-old who tore through IPL attacks at a staggering strike rate naturally carries attention wherever he goes. When India A walked out against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Tuesday, many eyes were fixed on what Sooryavanshi would do next.

What unfolded instead was a reminder of what ODI cricket still demands. The conditions in Dambulla were nothing like the batting surfaces that defined much of IPL 2026. The pitch was slower. The ball held up. Timing was not automatic. Strokeplay required patience rather than power.

India A discovered that quickly. By the 13th over, they were 69/3. Sooryavanshi had fallen for 14 from 12 balls. Priyansh Arya was back in the pavilion. The innings needed stabilising far more than it needed acceleration.

Gaikwad plays the innings India A needed

India's white-ball pipeline is producing more attacking batters than ever before. Players are arriving with higher strike rates, broader scoring areas and greater confidence against pace and spin alike. Yet ODI cricket continues to reward another skill as well: adaptability.

The best ODI batters are not those who attack in every situation. They are those who recognise when an attack is required and when survival becomes the first priority.

Also Read: IND A vs SL A Highlights: Gaikwad's century and never-say-die attitude help India win an edge-of-the-seat thriller

Dambulla was a test of that skill. Sri Lanka A almost chased the target despite never having a centurion. Four batters crossed 45. They stayed in the contest throughout. Yet when the pressure moments arrived, India A had the advantage of a player who had already done the hard work of constructing an innings.

That player was Gaikwad. The story of the day may have begun with the excitement surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The lesson came from the batter at the other end of the age spectrum.

One player arrived carrying the buzz of the future. The other delivered a timely reminder of what still wins ODI matches. And nothing could have been better than doing it in front of Ajit Agarkar, the Chief of the BCCI men’s selection committee, who was present at the stadium watching the game.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Probuddha Bhattacharjee

Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.

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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
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