Indian cricket's next Sachin Tendulkar identified after Virat Kohli's retirement: 'They've unearthed an absolute gem'

It feels as if it was only yesterday that a 19-year-old Virat Kohli made his India debut. In 2008, Sachin Tendulkar had five more years to serve Indian cricket. Of course, no one knew that, but it was a proven fact that the Master Blaster had more cricket behind than ahead of him. The flag-bearer of Indian cricket, Tendulkar, had to ride off into the sunset. And when the time came, everyone was sure they weren't going to get another one quite like him. However, just about three years after Tendulkar's retirement, Kohli stepped up and took his game where people felt even the great Tendulkar didn't. If Kohli had started to establish his greatness, the year 2016 was the making of Kohli. A record-breaking year – similar to what 1998 was to Tendulkar, Kohli tore down one record after another, and as the years passed, he only got better. In 2023, Kohli did something which, about five years ago, did not sound possible. Break Tendulkar's record for the most ODI centuries. Is there someone in Indian cricket who can follow in the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli? Apparently, yes.(AFP)

But now, cut to 2025, when even Kohli has walked away from two of the three formats – and has limited time left – Indian cricket is on the lookout for its next superstar. The belief within the BCCI is that Shubman Gill is the answer. However, truth be told. At 25, Gill's records are far inferior to where Kohli and Tendulkar stood. Prithvi Shaw is out of the race, and Shreyas Iyer's place in India's Test squad is dicey.

So who could it be?

Well, if former England pacer Ryan Sidebottom is to be believed, the answer to that question is Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Yes, the 14-year-old prodigy who very recently set the IPL 2025 ablaze with a record-sizzling century for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings. The teenager became an overnight sensation, the toast of the nation, getting over 500 missed calls. Sidebottom, who featured a lot against India during his professional career, compared Suryavanshi's explosive arrival on the big stage to the debuts of cricketing icons from generations past.

"It's wonderful, isn't it? I think India, because cricket is just like everything to them. When you go over there, it's crazy. Everything is cricket. They are like your Premier League footballers over here in England. Everybody knows what they're doing, where they live, what they're up to, what games they're playing in. They are proper superstars in world cricket. So, now your Kohlis have retired and your Tendulkars, who's next? This 14-year-old who has burst onto the scene. It's almost like another Sachin Tendulkar. Already, they've unearthed this absolute gem," he said while speaking exclusively to BoyleSports.

The teenager has captured imaginations like very few before him

Suryavanshi's composed and powerful performance stunned viewers across the cricketing world, including seasoned professionals like Sidebottom, who urged caution but couldn't hide his admiration for the youngster's talent.

"I think the thing is not to get too carried away but, wow, to burst onto the scene like that in the IPL, the way he hit the ball was truly unreal. Actually, when they were saying that this 14-year-old is playing, he doesn't look 14, does he? He looks like a grown man already," added Sidebottom.

"He's so mature, and he's quite a big lad. But, I mean, wow, how he hit the ball and the way he played. Hitting a six as soon as he came in. I remember my first game. I was so nervous. It was horrible. He was like a duck to water. He absolutely just thrived and loved the big occasion. So, well done to him. It's great that India is talking about these youngsters once again."