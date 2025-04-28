Menu Explore
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, rewrites history books, becomes youngest-ever IPL centurion with 35-ball hundred

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 28, 2025 10:52 PM IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the star-studded Gujarat Titans bowling attack all around the ground to complete his record-breaking century off 35 balls.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old, lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a record-breaking century against Gujarat Titans. The left-handed batter smashed the star-studded Gujarat Titans bowling attack all around the ground to complete his century off 35 balls. He reached the milestone with a maximum off Rashid Khan's delivery which showed his strong mindset and no fear of failure. The 14-year-old made sure the whole stadium stood up and bowed down to him as he smashed the second fastest century in IPL history - 35 balls. There was no stopping for him on Monday as he was off the mark with a six off Mohammed Siraj's delivery and didn't look back after that he. He didn't shy away from taking a veteran like Ishant Sharma by smashing him for three sixes and two fours in a single over.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed 35-ball century vs Gujarat Titans.(AFP)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed 35-ball century vs Gujarat Titans.(AFP)

He completed his half-century off 17 balls and didn't stop after that, and continued to take on the Titans' bowling attack. He smashed Afghanistan's Karim Janat for 30 runs in an over to stamp his authority in the match. Rashid decided to take matters into his hands after his countryman was hammered, but he failed to stop the 14-year-old and was smashed for six when he was batting at 94 to become the second fastest centurion in tournament after Chris Gayle (30 balls).

Fastest centuries in IPL

30 balls - Chris Gayle in RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru 2013

35 balls - Vaibhav Suryavanshi in RR vs GT, Jaipur 2024

37 balls - Yusuf Pathan in RR vs MI, Mumbai 2010

38 balls - David Miller in PBKS vs RCB, Mohali 2013

Chasing a mammoth 210-run target, Suryavanshi set the platform with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal with a 166-run stand in 11.5 overs.

Suryavanshi proved he is made for the big stage as the Titans' bowlers looked unprepared for the 14-year-old's challenge. With his imperious bat flow, he was ready to take on everyone on Monday and set an example for many kids his age to dream big.

A few of his shots looked false ones, but his glorious bat flow made sure even the mistimed shots or the edges to fly over the boundary for sixes over third man.

His 101-run knock was embellished with 11 sixes - joint-most by an Indian in an IPL innings as he equalled the tally of Murali Vijay for CSK against RR in IPL 2010.

