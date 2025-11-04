Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 04, 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive 93 in Ranji Trophy sends early warning to Pakistan ahead of Rising Stars Asia Cup

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 04, 2025 06:49 pm IST

Hours after the India A selection, Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna with his dashing Ranji Trophy knock in Bihar's first innings.

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi justified his India A selection in style on Tuesday as he clobbered 93 runs in his third outing in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season. Featuring as Bihar's vice-captain in India's premier red-ball domestic tournament, Vaibhav smashed nine boundaries and four sixes in his 67-ball knock against Meghalaya in Patna.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been picked for Rising Stars Asia Cup(PTI)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been picked for Rising Stars Asia Cup(PTI)

On Tuesday, the 14-year-old was selected in the India A squad by the selectors for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Rising Stars Asia Cup, previously known as the Emerging Teams tournament. Vaibhav, hence, was not named for the four-team Under-19 Challenger Trophy.

The event will be played in Doha from November 14 to 23, where India are scheduled to lock horns against Pakistan A on November 16. It will be the first face-off between the two men's teams since the controversy in the senior Asia Cup in September. Oman and the UAE are the other two members of Group B in the tournament, while Group A comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ: 'AB de Villiers, if you are listening, help me...': Suryakumar's desperate call for redemption as World Cup hopes fade

Hours after the selection, Vaibhav lit up the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna with his dashing knock in Bihar's first innings. However, he fell agonisingly short of a maiden first-class century. His dismissal saw the home team slip to 142 for three and then 143 for four, leaving them in dire straits against Meghalaya. Earlier in the first innings, the visitors declared their total at 408 for 7. Vaibhav had bowled five overs while going wicketless.

An unforgettable 2025 for Vaibhav

Vaibhav has been on a dream run this year. He grabbed headlines during IPL 2025, when he became the youngest centurion in men’s T20 cricket with a 38-ball 101 for Rajasthan Royals. He has dominated every format since. After smashing the fastest century in youth ODIs on the England tour, he carried that form to Australia, where he hit a 78-ball ton in the Youth Test and finished as India’s top scorer in a 2-0 whitewash. With his red-hot form showing no signs of slowing down, experts and legends alike are calling for his fast-tracking into the Indian team.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Australia Live match Today.
