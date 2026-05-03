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Varun Chakaravarthy calms fears after injury scare, says ‘I’ll be fine in 3 days’ after match-winning spell

Varun Chakaravarthy took a three-wicket haul, but also had to be substituted after his quota of four overs due to an injury.

Published on: May 03, 2026 08:05 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Varun Chakaravarthy asked fans not to worry about his injury during the post-match presentation as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to get their third-straight victory. The KKR spinner took a three-wicket haul, but also had to be substituted after his quota of four overs due to an injury.

Varun Chakaravarthy suffered an injury vs SRH.(AP)

In the third over (12th) of his spell, Varun sent a full delivery over the wicket on his first ball; Ishan Kishan directed it back to the bowler, and it hit his left boot. The KKR spinner was in visible pain in his final over in the 14th, and after his first delivery, Rahane even had a chat with him as he hobbled on the pitch.

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Varun Chakaravarthy opens up on his injury

Speaking after the match, Varun said, “It's fine. It's just the impact pain.”

He took his second wicket in the 12th over, removing Smaran Ravichandran (4). Receiving a length ball, the SRh batter got a leading edge to Ajinkya Rahane at extra cover. In his final over, a hobbling Varun took his third wicket in the fourth delivery, sending Aniket Verma (6) back to the pavilion. He sent a full delivery, and Aniket top-eded it to Rahane near cover for a catch.

On Sunday, it wasn't just Varun who performed well; his spin partner, Sunil Narine, also took two wickets, reaching 201 IPL dismissals. Meanwhile, Angkrish Raghuvanshi got a half-century, smacking 59 off 47 balls, packed with five fours and two sixes, also striking at 125.53.

 
cricket ipl Varun Chakaravarthy
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Varun Chakaravarthy calms fears after injury scare, says ‘I’ll be fine in 3 days’ after match-winning spell
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