Varun Chakravarthy praised for courage to play through pain for KKR, made himself available despite broken foot

Varun Chakravarthy has battled through a variety of injuries over the duration of IPL 2026, earning the Kolkata Knight Riders management some criticism as fans and pundits wondered why he was being forced to compete through first a finger fracture, followed by a fractured foot.

Varun Chakravarthy has been key to KKR's revival in IPL 2026 despite a series of injuries.(AFP)

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However, Abhishek Nayar defended the decision by providing serious credit to the Indian spinner, pointing out how his decision to battle through injury was his own, and indicated that it was Varun’s rare passion for the team that allowed him to push through the pain to participate.

“I just feel that when a player actually commits to playing when he is sometimes not at 100%, which I think most cricketers aren’t," Nayar said in a KKR press conference.

“If you ask most cricketers, there will be an injury here and there. But for him to go through that and start the season on a topsy-turvy curve, come back into form, have injuries. He’s broken quite a few limbs in this tournament already. Before that, 2 fingers, and now his toe,” joked Nayar.

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{{^usCountry}} Charavarthy had an off-colour start to the season as he battled the finger injury, which had afflicted him during the T20 World Cup as well. However, he recovered for a string of strong performances, which coincided with KKR’s rise through the ranks to put them in the playoff race. ‘Toughest character’ Varun stepped up when it mattered {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Charavarthy had an off-colour start to the season as he battled the finger injury, which had afflicted him during the T20 World Cup as well. However, he recovered for a string of strong performances, which coincided with KKR’s rise through the ranks to put them in the playoff race. ‘Toughest character’ Varun stepped up when it mattered {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, a ball struck hard right back at him against DC caused him a foot injury, following which he took a brief break before returning to action, clearly hobbling towards the end of his spells. This drew several question marks from all quarters, but Nayar was nothing but appreciative of Varun being in the mindset to contribute to his team despite the injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, a ball struck hard right back at him against DC caused him a foot injury, following which he took a brief break before returning to action, clearly hobbling towards the end of his spells. This drew several question marks from all quarters, but Nayar was nothing but appreciative of Varun being in the mindset to contribute to his team despite the injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “But I think I always say the toughest characters learn to go past pain and adversity, and that’s what Varun Chakravarty is," he said. “He’s very emotional when it comes to this team, very emotional when it comes to everyone associated with this team. And I feel that’s the thought process beyond him actually wanting to do it and not having to force him to do it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But I think I always say the toughest characters learn to go past pain and adversity, and that’s what Varun Chakravarty is," he said. “He’s very emotional when it comes to this team, very emotional when it comes to everyone associated with this team. And I feel that’s the thought process beyond him actually wanting to do it and not having to force him to do it.” {{/usCountry}}

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KKR’s charge has come just in time to keep them in the hunt, even if they need results to go their way in a couple of games before they wrap up the league campaign at home against the Capitals. However, based on what Nayar is arguing, the one certainty is that Varun will play some role, in some shape or form.

“So I think that’s a big challenge sometimes, and players are not keen to do it, but he’s been keen, very keen to do it for the love that he has for the city and the franchise," concluded the KKR coach.

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