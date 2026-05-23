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Varun Chakravarthy praised for courage to play through pain for KKR, made himself available despite broken foot

KKR coach Abhishek Nayar revealed that it was Varun Chakravarthy's passion for KKR that prompted him to represent the team despite a hairline fracture.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 07:59 pm IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Varun Chakravarthy has battled through a variety of injuries over the duration of IPL 2026, earning the Kolkata Knight Riders management some criticism as fans and pundits wondered why he was being forced to compete through first a finger fracture, followed by a fractured foot.

Varun Chakravarthy has been key to KKR's revival in IPL 2026 despite a series of injuries.(AFP)

However, Abhishek Nayar defended the decision by providing serious credit to the Indian spinner, pointing out how his decision to battle through injury was his own, and indicated that it was Varun’s rare passion for the team that allowed him to push through the pain to participate.

“I just feel that when a player actually commits to playing when he is sometimes not at 100%, which I think most cricketers aren’t," Nayar said in a KKR press conference.

“If you ask most cricketers, there will be an injury here and there. But for him to go through that and start the season on a topsy-turvy curve, come back into form, have injuries. He’s broken quite a few limbs in this tournament already. Before that, 2 fingers, and now his toe,” joked Nayar.

KKR’s charge has come just in time to keep them in the hunt, even if they need results to go their way in a couple of games before they wrap up the league campaign at home against the Capitals. However, based on what Nayar is arguing, the one certainty is that Varun will play some role, in some shape or form.

“So I think that’s a big challenge sometimes, and players are not keen to do it, but he’s been keen, very keen to do it for the love that he has for the city and the franchise," concluded the KKR coach.

 
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