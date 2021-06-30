Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vaughan supports English fans booing German anthem at Euro, twitterati disagree
Vaughan supports English fans booing German anthem at Euro, twitterati disagree

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 03:11 PM IST
General view of the scoreboard as fans celebrate England's win over Germany at the Euro 2020 in Wembley Stadium in London.(Pool via REUTERS)

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan is known for expressing his opinions on Twitter and it sometimes goes beyond the realm of the sport he played. On Wednesday, Vaughan took to Twitter and expressed his feelings about the English fans booing the German national anthem before the start of play in the Euro 2020 round of 16 clash.

It turned out to be a momentous day in the history of English football as Gareth Southgate's team registered a 2-0 win over Germany, to end England's 55-year wait to beat the bitter rivals in an important tournament, since beating them in the final of the 1966 World Cup at the same venue.

EURO 2020: England beat Germany 2-0 - Highlights

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored the goals but it was the introduction of mid-field playmaker Jack Grealish that changed the course of the match.

The victory also buried the ghosts of Euro 96, when England had lost on penalties to Germany in the semi-final, with Southgate missing the deciding penalty.

"I don’t understand all those on here abusing the England fans last night for booing the German anthem .. It always happens & always should .. it’s only like booing the villain at pantomime .. get over it .." Vaughan wrote on twitter.

But this comment did not go down with his twitter followers who slammed him for supporting the English fans who disrespected the anthem of another country.

Here is a look at some of the comments made by twitterati on Vaughan's post

