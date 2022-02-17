Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Very hard on him not making it to XI': Rohit explains absence of India star in 1st T20I: 'We were very clear with him'
cricket

'Very hard on him not making it to XI': Rohit explains absence of India star in 1st T20I: 'We were very clear with him'

Indian captain Rohit Sharma explained the absence of the player in the playing XI.
India's Rohit Sharma during the practice session ahead of the 1st T20 match between India and West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.(ANI)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 11:12 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Team India registered a comprehensive six-wicket win over the West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series in Kolkata. After restricting the visitors to 157/7 in 20 overs, India chased down the target with seven balls to spare. While Rohit Sharma (40 off 19 deliveries) laid the foundation of India's run-chase with a fast-paced knock, Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer forged a 48-run stand to take India to victory.

The first T20I saw Shreyas Iyer missing from the Indian XI for the game as Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar and Venkatesh were the no.4, 5, and 6 in the batting order respectively.

During the post-match presentation, Rohit opened up on the decision to leave Shreyas out from the XI.

“Someone like Shreyas Iyer is sitting out, very hard on him not making it to playing eleven, but we needed someone to bowl in the middle which is why we couldn't get him in,” Rohit said.

"It's always nice with that kind of competition going around and a lot of the guys are missing out as well. I'm happy to have that kind of challenges rather than not having players available and not in form."

RELATED STORIES

Venkatesh Iyer bowled one over during the first T20I and Rohit insisted that there has been a “clear” conversation with Iyer over his place in the team.

"We were very clear with Shreyas and we told him we want that option going into the World Cup. Guys do understand what the team wants and all these guys are professionals and they do understand that team comes first. Once everyone is available it's something we need to sit down and understand," said Rohit.

“Lots of things to take into consideration and sometimes it can be very tough on the guys missing out, but we want to make sure that we give out a clear message with guys performing needs to get that run and we want to put the team first. I have been talking to him (Ishan) for a long time now when he was playing with Mumbai Indians in the middle order which wasn't his natural position.”

Topics
india vs west indies rohit sharma
