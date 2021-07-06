'Very strange times, I guess we will or should see Alex Hales again': Vaughan reacts to Covid outbreak in England camp

Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan keep the fans and social media entertained with their humorous, witty, and analytical tweets and views. As long as these two are around, there will be no dearth of entertainment. And as it turns out, Vaughan has left Twitter in splits once again after sending out a tweet on the latest developments with Covid outbreak in England cricket and naming Alex Hales in it.

On Tuesday, the country's cricket board and team were rocked by the shocking announcement of three players and four members from the management test Covid-19 positive.

"Following PCR tests administered yesterday (Monday) in Bristol, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members- of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19," said ECB in an official release.

Addressing the setback, former England captain Vaughan tweeted: "Billy Gilmour tests positive & not one Scotland team member or staff has to isolate. England cricket team members do & the whole squad has to go !?????? VERY VERY Strange times. I guess we will or should see Alex Hales again though."

Hales' mention has caught many off guard because the lanky opener has not played for the national side since March 2019. He was dropped ahead of the 2019 World Cup after testing positive for recreational drugs. Reacting to the news, skipper Eoin Morgan had described the act as a breach of trust. Since then, Hales not even been in the reckoning.

Meanwhile, ECB have announced that those impacted will go under self-isolation.

"Those impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation from July 4 following the UK Government's protocol on quarantine.

The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate," the release further mentioned.

The ECB also confirmed all-rounder Ben Stokes as the captain of the squad, which is supposed to be announced later in the day.

ECB, stating further, confirmed that the ODI and T20I series against Pakistan will go on as per schedule. The first England vs Pakistan ODI is slated to be played at Cardiff on July 8.