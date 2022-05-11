‘I have learned stuff from him’: Veteran England pacer hails Pakistan's Hasan Ali, calls him ‘absolute legend’

Pakistan cricketers have been enjoying some fine performance in the County Championship 2022, with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan and Hasan Ali producing some fine performances. Ali in particular has been ruling the charts. The Pakistan pacer is the leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps in four matches, which include two five-wicket hauls.

Ali was roped in by Lancashire for this edition and has proved to be great asset to the team. Impressed with the pacer, veteran England seamer James Anderson called his Lancashire teammate an “absolute legend”.

“Hasan Ali is an absolute legend, great guy and bowler. He’s quite quick and he gives it everything, every ball. He’s been amazing for Lancashire. He got Player of the Month for Lancashire in April and he’s got skills. It’s been great bowling with him. You can learn a lot from people you have not played with before when you see how they operate and see the different things they do. Although he’s been asking me a lot of questions about what I do, I’ve also been watching him and have learned some stuff from him,” Anderson said BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He just loves cricket and bowling. When you sign an overseas player, sometimes you’re never quite sure if they’re coming to get an experience of the conditions or the money. But he literally loves cricket, he will bowl all day long, he will never say no to the captain or say I am feeling tired or I need a rest,” he added.

Earlier in the season Ali produced a solid show in the English County Divison One match between Lancashire and Gloucestershire. The Pakistan speedster picked six wickets in the first innings, which also saw him shatter the middle-stump into two pieces.

