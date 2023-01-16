Viacom18 bags Women’s IPL media rights for 2023-27 cycle, BCCI secretary Jay Shah reveals colossal per-match value

Viacom 18 on Monday grabbed the media rights for the inaugural five-year cycle for the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) as BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed the winning bid the colossal per-match value for the 2023-27 period.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, Jay Shah revealed that the media rights were bagged with a winning bid of INR 951 crore, implying a per-match value of INR 7.09 crore. He hailed it as a "new dawn" in women's cricket in India.

“Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women’s @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women’s Cricket,” Shah tweeted.

"After pay equity, today's bidding for media rights for Women's IPL marks another historic mandate. It's a big and decisive step for empowerment of women's cricket in India, which will ensure participation of women from all ages. A new dawn indeed!" he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Viacom 18 has also bagged the media rights for the men's IPL for the same cycle and for the ongoing SA20 League in South Africa.

The first Women's IPL season will begin from March 2023 onwards with five teams, which will be announced on January 25. It will be a double round-robin format.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According ESPNCricinfo, seven owners of the men's IPL team - Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans - have so far submitted the bid for the Women's IPL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON