Victory parade: BCCI to make official permissions mandatory

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to make it mandatory for all winning teams to secure prior permissions from relevant authorities first and also not rush into organising celebrations to avoid crowd incidents such as the stampede in Bengaluru on June 4 that marred Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s long-awaited IPL success. Fans gather outside Chinnaswamy Stadium for the felicitation of IPL 2025 champions RCB. (PTI)

Eleven people were killed and over 30 injured in the surge near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as the RCB squad assembled at its home venue, having ended an 18-year wait the previous night by finally winning the IPL title, beating Punjab Kings in the final played at Ahmedabad.

While authorities in Bengaluru are investigating the incidents, BCCI’s Apex Council met on June 14 and named a three-member committee to draw up guidelines for holding celebrations in the future.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who heads the panel, said on Saturday, “The draft (report) will be ready within 15 days as decided, so by June 30.”

The panel is expected to make it mandatory for any winning team to first secure all permissions from the state government concerned, including from the police, to ensure public safety is accorded top priority. It is also likely to be made mandatory for those clearances to be run through BCCI, Saikia said.

Issues such as holding any team parade from the airport will also be considered. If there are any such plans, the panel is expected to suggest that a foolproof protocol be put in place. The final document will be sent to all franchises.

BCCI treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla are the other members of the panel that will formulate the guidelines.

Following the stampede, the Karnataka cabinet has proposed a bill for crowd control, which is likely to have provisions of taking action against those not following police orders. It is also likely to hold the event planner liable to pay compensation in case of injuries or deaths.

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday barred the police from expanding the scope of its investigation beyond its initial FIR (first information report). The court also extended the interim protection from arrest granted to senior officials of RCB, Karnataka State Cricket Association and the firm that organised the event in the stadium until July 8.

According to the Karnataka state, the stadium’s capacity is around 30,000, but over two lakh people reportedly gathered outside and around the venue, leading to the stampede.