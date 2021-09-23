Video: Incredible scenes as air ambulance makes emergency landing on cricket ground during 1st over of County game

A county Championship match between Gloucestershire and Surrey being played at the Bristol County Ground had to be temporarily stopped when an air ambulance made an emergency landing on the ground. The ambulance had arrived to treat a patient who had fallen sick at a nearby address. Only five balls were bowled in the game before the players were sent off the ground.

"The team were on the way back to their air base after responding to another call-out in Bridgwater, with a critical care doctor and two specialist paramedics on board, so landed at the nearby Bristol County Grounds in order to get to the patient quickly," a spokesperson representing The Great Western Air Ambulance said.

"They assisted the patient on scene, who was then taken to hospital in a land ambulance for further care."

Incredible. Air ambulance lands on the ground in the first over of @Gloscricket v @DurhamCricket #BBCCricket

Appears to be a medical emergency in the ground. Players have left the field. pic.twitter.com/slvq8XQyKp — Martin Emmerson (@Martycricket) September 21, 2021

The identity of the patient could not be fetched but a Gloucestershire CCC official hoped help was received timely. "The club's match against Durham was unexpectedly disrupted this morning by a Great Western Air Ambulance helicopter that landed on the outfield in response to a medical emergency at an address near to Bristol County Ground," the spokesperson said.

"The match was temporarily halted and the players left the field of play to allow the emergency services to respond to the incident in the most appropriate way. We hope that the person who required medical attention is ok and we send our best wishes to them."

The match carried on after the ambulance took off. Durham, batting first, were bowled out for 140, after which Gloucestershire acquired a first-innings lead of 78 putting up 218 on the board. Durham’s second innings was no better as they were all out for 131, and Gloucestershire knocked off the 54 runs required but not before losing three wickets in the process.