Video of Pakistan cricketers loading kitbag in truck after landing in Australia goes viral

In a rare event, the Pakistan cricket team players were spotted loading their luggage on the back of a truck after their arrival in Australia, where they will play a three-match Test series. The rare sight of players loading their own luggage didn't take long to go viral on social media. (Follow | India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Score)

Picture of Mohammad Rizwan helping teammates load luggage on the back of a truck(X)

As per reports, no official from the Pakistan embassy in Australia and Cricket Australia were present to receive the visiting squad on their arrival.

Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan was seen assisting his teammates to load their luggage and kitbags, following which he also obliged for selfie requests from fans.

Pakistan will engage in a three-match Test series, which starts on December 14 in Perth. The action will then shift to Melbourne (December 26-30)before concluding in Sydney (January 3-7).

Shan Masood will be seen leading the unit, having recently being appointed as the captain after team's premier batter Babar Azam stepped down from the role. The team have never won a Test series in Australia, but new skipper Masood believes it is an opportunity to “change history”.

“When you have not achieved something in history, then you have an opportunity to change it,” he told a news conference in Lahore ahead of the team’s departure.

“So we will make an effort to produce positive results for Pakistan and for the World Test championship,” he said.

Pakistan have included three uncapped players – Saim Ayub, Aamir Jamal and Khurrum Shehzad – in the squad for the upcoming Australia series. Meanwhile, Mir Hamza has been recalled.

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are two key pacers unavailable for the series. While Naseem is still recovering from his shoulder surgery, Rauf decided to skip. The selectors have also overlooked opener Fakhar Zaman, leg spinner Usama Mir, allrounders Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed for the Test tour.

Pakistan are currently on top of the World Test Championship 2023-25 table after wins in both Tests against Sri Lanka. They are followed by India and Australia are placed third on the nine-team table.

