VIDEO: Unhappy with umpire's decision, Pollard protests silently by taking non-striker's guard near mid-wicket region

If Kieron Pollard is on the field, the spectators and viewers are bound to be entertained. If an angry or disappointed Kieron Pollard is on the field, then the level of entertainment goes up many notches. The recent Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between Trinbago Knight Riders and the St. Lucia Kings was no different as Pollard decided to take on-field protests to a whole new level.

During his time in the middle for Trinbago, two of Pollard's moments went viral on social media. The first one was his silent protest against a wide-ball decision that went against his team. The moment arrived in the 19th over of TKR's innings. His partner Tim Seifert was made to fetch a very wide ball, way outside the white sideline, from bowler Wahab Riaz. To everyone's shock, the umpire did not signal it as an extra. Pollard, who is usually vocal, decided to walk away from the umpire and station himself around the mid-wicket position at the non-striker's end.

WATCH| POLLARD TAKES PROTESTS TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL





Pollard's action left even the on-air commentators amused, who took a few seconds to process what really happened.

The second viral incident of the day involved Riaz yet again, but this time in a more prominent role. While Pollard was patiently waiting at the non-striker's end during the 10th over, Pakistan pacer Riaz could be seen dishing out a few words to Pollard. Again, contrary to Pollard's typical responses, the big-hitting all-rounder turned away from Riaz and ignored him completely. Riaz then walked around Pollard but the latter did not budge or bat an eye lid.

WATCH| RIAZ TRIES TO RILE POLLARD UP, GETS IGNORED

As it turns out, Pollard had just walked out to bat after the fall of TKR's second wicket. Riaz tried rile him up but it didn't quite work out as ended up smashing 41 off 29 balls to guide his side to 158/7 in 20 overs.

In response, the Kings, despite Andre Fletcher's impressive 81 of 55 balls, could only manage 131/7 in their quota of overs, losing the match by 27 runs.