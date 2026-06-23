Vaibhav Sooryavanshi touches Raghu’s feet, overwhelmed with emotion as he dons India jersey ahead of likely debut

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is inching closer to the day world cricket has been waiting for: an India debut, which now appears highly likely against Ireland this Friday. On Tuesday, the BCCI offered a first glimpse of what the teenager would look like in an India jersey. Sooryavanshi donned the India blue for the first time and, as expected, was overwhelmed with emotion. Words came slowly as the 15-year-old sat down to describe the surreal feeling.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi look at his Team India jersey(BCCI screen grab)

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“Words cannot explain it. The reason I picked up a bat from day one and went to the cricket ground for practice, today that dream was fulfilled. The biggest step towards that journey was completed today. I truly cannot put this feeling into words. I felt like a dream. The moment I saw that T-Shirt, I couldn’t stop smiling. Sometimes, something happens that you never even imagined could happen. And when it finally does, you don’t know how to react. That was exactly how I felt,” he said.

Also Read: South Africa great raises legit Vaibhav Sooryavanshi concern; ‘Remember, Sachin’s career almost got cut short’

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{{^usCountry}} The BCCI video captured the exact moment Sooryavanshi received his India jersey. After Team India's throwdown specialist Raghu knocked on his door, the youngster greeted him by touching his feet before opening the carton. Sooryavanshi took out the jersey, held it in his hands and stared at it, taking a moment to soak it all in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BCCI video captured the exact moment Sooryavanshi received his India jersey. After Team India's throwdown specialist Raghu knocked on his door, the youngster greeted him by touching his feet before opening the carton. Sooryavanshi took out the jersey, held it in his hands and stared at it, taking a moment to soak it all in. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sooryavanshi deserves every bit of this {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sooryavanshi deserves every bit of this {{/usCountry}}

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Sooryavanshi has done everything that was expected of him. And then some. It was a little over a year ago that he announced his arrival as the youngest IPL centurion. As it turned out, that was just the beginning of what has become one of Indian cricket's most riveting stories, with the teenage sensation taking world cricket by storm. Everywhere he went, Sooryavanshi scored runs. Australia, England, South Africa. You name it, and he had a blistering century there. He even excelled in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophies, smashing record-breaking centuries.

When IPL 2026 came knocking, many believed bowlers had Sooryavanshi all figured out. Nothing could have been further from the truth. With 776 runs, he became the youngest player to win the Orange Cap, finishing ahead of veterans Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. At that point, he simply could not be ignored. Ajit Agarkar admitted that Sooryavanshi left the BCCI selection committee with no choice but to pick him for the T20I series against Ireland and England.

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Sooryavanshi warmed up perfectly for the assignment with a match-winning 94 for India A against Sri Lanka A in the recently concluded tri-nation final. If everything goes according to plan, Sooryavanshi is only three nights away from breaking one of Indian cricket's most iconic records by overtaking Sachin Tendulkar as the youngest player to represent India.

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