VIDEO: 'Williamson or Pant?' New Zealand skipper slams incredible one-handed six during T20 World Cup final

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson hit a one-handed six against Maxwell, drawing comparisons from Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match between New Zealand and Australia, at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.(ANI)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson slammed a one-handed six during the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup against Australia, drawing a comparison from India's Rishabh Pant.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has gained popularity for his one-handed sixes across all formats of the game, and he also hit a couple of them during the T20 World Cup this year.

Williamson's six came against spinner Glenn Maxwell in the 13th over of the game.

Watch:

New Zealand had made a slow start to the game, scoring only 32 runs in the Powerplay. However, the Kiwi skipper shifted gears after opener Martin Guptill's prolonged struggles on the crease.

RELATED STORIES

Williamson brought his half-century in 32 deliveries.

The fans on Twitter drew comparisons of Williamson's six with Rishabh Pant:

