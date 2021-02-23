IND USA
Vijay Hazare: Bihar player tests positive for COVID-19, others to undergo tests

"It is confirmed and the concerned player has been isolated from other players. He is currently in Bangalore as he cannot travel," a senior official of the state's cricket body told PTI on Tuesday.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:41 AM IST

The Vijay Hazare Trophy has seen its first case of COVID-19 with a Bihar player returning positive for the virus, following which all the other cricketers are being tested.

Another source said that all the other players will undergo COVID-19 tests on Tuesday with the results coming by evening. Bihar has sent 22 players for testing.

The Bihar team is placed in Elite Group C and is playing all its league games in Bengaluru. They are scheduled to take on Uttar Pradesh in a league game on Wednesday.

A Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) official believed that the game would go on as scheduled.

A player each from Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but both the teams have continued playing their league games after undergoing tests.

Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh are placed in Elite Group D and have been playing in Jaipur.

All the matches of the Hazare Trophy, the national ODI championship, are being played under the bio-secure bubble across venues.

This is the second tournament conducted by the BCCI in the curtailed 2020-21 domestic season.

