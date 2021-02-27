IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai continue dominant show, beat Rajasthan
Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer in action. (Twitter)
Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer in action. (Twitter)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai continue dominant show, beat Rajasthan

  • This was Mumbai's fourth successive win, having earlier defeated Delhi, Maharashtra and Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:01 PM IST

Skipper Shreyas Iyer's fluent 116 and an impressive show by India speedster Shardul Thakur powered Mumbai to a 67-run win over Rajasthan in an Elite Group D game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday. This was Mumbai's fourth successive win, having earlier defeated Delhi, Maharashtra and Puducherry.

Opting to bat at the KL Saini stadium, Mumbai rode on Iyer's 103-ball knock to post a competitive 317/7. The elegant right-handed batsman led from the front before his bowlers bundled out the opposition for 250 with Thakur (4/50) doing the bulk of the damage.

Mumbai openers - young Yashasvi Jaiswal (38) and Prithvi Shaw (36) - gave the domestic giants a strong start, adding 71 for the first wicket. But Rajasthan pegged back Mumbai by removing both the openers in quick succession as they slipped to 83/2.

Iyer anchored the innings before toying with the Rajasthan attack, scoring his second century of the tournament with the help of 11 fours and three sixes. He found able partners in Sarfaraz Khan (30) and Suryakumar Yadav (29), who played their roles to perfection.

Iyer added 96 for the third wicket with Sarfaraz and then forged a 56-run stand with Suryakumar for the fourth wicket to put the hosts on the back foot. After Iyer was cleaned up in the 46th over by Ravi Bishnoi, all-rounder Akash Parkar made an unbeaten 24 off 15 balls, to prop up Mumbai.

For Rajasthan, left-arm spinner Shubham Sharma (3/59) did the bulk of the damage. Chasing 318, Rajasthan lost opener Yash Kothari (2) and skipper Ashok Menaria (20) early and were struggling at 32/2. Manender Singh (40) and Mahipal Lomror (76) tried to take the game deep with their 101-run third-wicket stand, but medium pacer Akash Parkar broke the partnership after trapping Singh in front of the wicket.

Shardul castled Lomror to leave Rajasthan at 160/4. From thereon, it was an uphill task for Rajasthan and they were eventually bowled out for 250.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 317/7 (Shreyas Iyer 116, Yashasvi Jaiswal 38; Shubham Sharma 3/59, Abhimanyu Lamba 2/66) beat Rajasthan 250 (Mahipal Lomror 76, M Singh 40; Shardul Thakur 4/50; Dhawal Kulkarni 3/26) by 67 runs.

At Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Maharashtra 328/7 (Azim Kazi 91, Kedar Jadhav 86; Lalit Yadav 3/69, Pradeep Sangwan 2/61) lost to Delhi 330/7 (Shikhar Dhawan 153, Dhruv Shorey; Satyajeet Bachhav 3/68) by three wickets.

At Jaipuria Vidhyalaya ground: Puducherry 227/9 (Sheldon Jackson 104, Sagar Trivedi 51; Rishi Dhawan 4/44, Pankaj Jaswal 2/23) beat Himachal 123 (Abhimanyu Rana 27; Sagar Udeshi 4/35, Kannan Vignesh 3/30) by 104 runs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vijay hazare trophy shreyas iyer
Close
Indian cricket team.(BCCI)
Indian cricket team.(BCCI)
cricket

Ind vs Eng: ODI series to be played behind closed doors

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that the BCCI is yet to take a call on whether all the games will be held in Pune or the final game will be played in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer in action. (Twitter)
Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer in action. (Twitter)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai continue dominant show, beat Rajasthan

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • This was Mumbai's fourth successive win, having earlier defeated Delhi, Maharashtra and Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian bowler R Ashwin reacts.(PTI)
Indian bowler R Ashwin reacts.(PTI)
cricket

Have utmost respect for Yuvi paa: Ashwin on Yuvraj’s tweet

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:41 PM IST
India vs England: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was asked about the explanation of his recent tweets in the virtual press-conference, and in his response, he said that he did not find anything wrong in Yuvraj's tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prerak Mankad celebrates his century. (BCCI)
Prerak Mankad celebrates his century. (BCCI)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prerak Mankad slams 174 as Saurashtra thrash Chandigarh

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • Mankad, 26, plundered six sixes and 16 fours in his knock from 130 balls to propel Saurashtra to a massive 388 for 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Australia head coach Justin Langer(REUTERS)
File photo of Australia head coach Justin Langer(REUTERS)
cricket

Langer said media leaks on coaching style 'was pretty rough' on his family

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Opening up about the media leaks regarding his coaching style, Australia's Justin Langer said the controversy was hard on his family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Darren Gough feels England will find it tough to come back in the final Test. (Getty Images)
Darren Gough feels England will find it tough to come back in the final Test. (Getty Images)
cricket

The mentality of this Indian team is like Australia in the 90s: Darren Gough

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • India vs England: As far as India’s performance goes, Gough sees a lot of the mighty Australia that dominated cricket in the late 90s and 2000s in the current Indian team and its thought process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NFormer Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
NFormer Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Some extreme criticism not really fair,' Gavaskar weighs in on pitch debate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:00 PM IST
India vs England: On being asked about the criticism of the pitch, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that some of the "extreme criticism" of the pitch is not "really fair"
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @pib on MONDAY, FEB. 22., 2021** Ahmedabad: View of worlds largest cricket stadium, the Motera Stadium, ahead of its inauguration on Feb. 24, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_22_2021_000246B)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @pib on MONDAY, FEB. 22., 2021** Ahmedabad: View of worlds largest cricket stadium, the Motera Stadium, ahead of its inauguration on Feb. 24, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_22_2021_000246B)(PTI)
cricket

Motera may escape ICC 'Red Eye' as 4th Test pitch promises to be batting beauty

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:39 PM IST
India vs England: Also the BCCI bigwigs along with the team management understands the fact that another dust bowl won't augur well for the new venue which is expected to host a lot of important matches during IPL as well as ICC T20 World Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Virender Sehwag during last year's Road Safety World Series.(Twitter)
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Virender Sehwag during last year's Road Safety World Series.(Twitter)
cricket

Road Safety World Series: India name star-studded squad, Sachin-Sehwag to open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:17 PM IST
India Legends will play their first match against Bangladesh Legends on March 5 and Sri Lanka Legends start their campaign against West Indies Legends on March 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand's James Neesham, left, and Martin Guptill celebrate the wicket of Australia's Matthew Wade.(AP)
New Zealand's James Neesham, left, and Martin Guptill celebrate the wicket of Australia's Matthew Wade.(AP)
cricket

NZ vs Aus: Third and fourth T20I to be played behind closed doors

ANI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The first and second T20I between New Zealand Women (White Ferns) and England Women will also be played behind closed doors following the change to New Zealand's alert levels with an eye on the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh. (Getty Images)
Harbhajan Singh. (Getty Images)
cricket

'I'll call him a legend when I meet him next': Harbhajan lauds India bowler

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • India vs England: Harbhajan Singh did not hold back his praise for the India bowler and his contribution towards the Indian team over the years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Ian Chappell.(File)
File image of Ian Chappell.(File)
cricket

Who can replace Finch as Australia T20 captain? Chappell names 3 picks

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Speaking in a recent interaction, Australia cricket legend Ian Chappell named his picks of players who can take over the captaincy role from Finch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Umar Akmal. (Getty Images)
Umar Akmal. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Didn't report spot-fixing approach as I thought it won't remain confidential'

PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • Akmal was initially banned for three years from all cricket activities on February 20 last year for not reporting approaches made to him for spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur speaks to the huddle(PTI)
Indian Women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur speaks to the huddle(PTI)
cricket

BCCI announces India women's ODI and T20I squads for South Africa series

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:37 PM IST
The five ODIs and three T20Is between India and South Africa will mark the return of women’s cricket in India after a long gap due to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'They were either bowled or LBW': Sachin's praise for 'brilliant' India bowler

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • Indian spinners combined to pick up 19 wickets against England in the third Test in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac