Vijay Shankar finds new franchise route after IPL exit as Kandy Royals sign him for LPL 2026

Vijay Shankar is set for his first Lanka Premier League stint after Kandy Royals signed the Indian all-rounder as one of their marquee players for the 2026 season.

Vijay Shankar joins LPL.(AFP)

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Shankar, who recently retired from Indian domestic cricket and the IPL, headlines the pre-draft signings for the sixth edition of the tournament. Kandy Royals have also signed Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga and Moeen Ali, giving them one of the strongest marquee groups before the player draft.

The move is significant for Shankar, who remains available for overseas T20 leagues despite stepping away from India’s domestic structure. His signing gives Kandy an experienced Indian option who can contribute as a middle-order batter and seam-bowling all-rounder, while also adding profile value to the franchise.

Kandy are one of two teams to use the full pre-draft signing window. Dambulla Sixers have also brought in four players, signing South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks, Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal, Dushmantha Chameera, and Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan.

Kandy build strong marquee core before LPL draft

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{{^usCountry}} Defending champions SC Jaffna Kings have made three marquee signings, bringing in Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan along with Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Galle Gallants have signed Eshan Malinga and Dasun Shanaka, while Colombo Kaps have added Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defending champions SC Jaffna Kings have made three marquee signings, bringing in Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan along with Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Galle Gallants have signed Eshan Malinga and Dasun Shanaka, while Colombo Kaps have added Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The LPL regulations allowed each side to make a maximum of two overseas retentions or signings, along with two Sri Lankan marquee picks, before the player draft. Kandy’s group fits that structure with Shankar and Moeen as overseas additions, and Hasaranga and Mathews as their Sri Lankan marquee names. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LPL regulations allowed each side to make a maximum of two overseas retentions or signings, along with two Sri Lankan marquee picks, before the player draft. Kandy’s group fits that structure with Shankar and Moeen as overseas additions, and Hasaranga and Mathews as their Sri Lankan marquee names. {{/usCountry}}

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The player draft for LPL 2026 will be held on June 1. The tournament will run from July 17 to August 8 and will feature five teams: Kandy Royals, Dambulla Sixers, SC Jaffna Kings, Galle Gallants and Colombo Kaps.

The sixth edition is also expected to have a large overseas pool. More than 650 foreign players have reportedly registered, with 310 to be shortlisted after screening before the draft.

For Vijay Shankar, the Kandy move opens a fresh franchise route after the end of his IPL and domestic career in India. The 35-year-old has previously represented India in ODIs and T20Is and has played in the IPL for multiple franchises, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

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Kandy’s early squad shape now carries experience, local pedigree and all-round depth. Hasaranga gives them a world-class spin-bowling all-rounder, Mathews brings senior Sri Lankan experience, Moeen adds left-handed batting and off-spin, while Shankar offers another multi-skill overseas option before the rest of the squad is completed at the draft.

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