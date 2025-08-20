Vinod Kambli 'having difficulty speaking', brother makes heartfelt appeal to fans: 'Please pray for my dada'

Virendra Kambli, Vinod Kambli's younger brother, shared some recent updates about the former India cricketer, revealing that the 53-year-old has yet to recover fully from his health issues. Kambli, who made the headlines last October for his deteriorating health, was suffering from a urinary infection. However, despite recovering from it, the issue resurfaced, forcing Kambli to be hospitalised in December. MRIs also confirmed a clot in his brain, but after proper monitoring and supervision, Kambli was discharged. Get well soon, Vinod Kambli(AFP)

Nine months later, Kambli seems to be doing better but still has progress to make. As his brother informed him, he is having difficulty speaking and made a humble appeal to the public to pray for his recovery. Kambli is currently at his home in Bandra, recovering, and still has difficulty walking properly.

"He is at home right now. He is getting stable, but his treatment is on. He is having difficulty speaking. It will take him time to recover. But he is a champion, and he will come back. He will start walking and running, hopefully. I have a lot of faith in him. I hope you can see him back on the ground," Virendra said on The Vickey Lalwani Show.

Here's what happened

"He underwent rehab for 10 days. He got an entire body check-up done, including brain scans and a urine test. The results were fine; there weren’t too many issues, but since he couldn’t walk, he was advised to undergo physiotherapy. He still slurs in his speech, but he is getting better. I just want to tell people who pray for him, so that he gets better. He needs your love and support."

Virendra also revealed that the Kamblis are four brothers – Vinod, Virendra, Vikas and Vidyadhar. Like Vinod, Virendra, too, had aspired to become a cricketer, but his career never quite took off.