Vinod Kambli collapsed, picked up by 'Jesus' and taken to 3 different hospitals: Ex-India star opens up on health issues

For the first time since his visuals from the Ramakant Achrekar memorial event two weeks ago created ripples, Vinod Kambli has opened up on his health issues, elaborating on a long ordeal. Kambli, 52, is doing 'better' but had endured a real scare about a month back. The former India batter is battling a urine infection, because of which he collapsed and fell down. But even during Kambli's tough time, his family – wife Andrea, son Jesus Cristiano and daughter Johanna – stood like a rock, did not budge an inch and helped him get back on his feet, both literally and figuratively. Vinod Kambli is better but hasn't recovered fully(Screengrab)

A huge chunk of the Indian cricketing fraternity expressed concern for Kambli, whose health seemed to be deteriorating when he appeared during the memorial's inauguration by close friend Sachin Tendulkar. The joy on Kambli's face when he met Sachin was priceless as he refused to let go of the Master Blaster's hand. Kambli even sang a song – apparently Achrekar's favourite – but despite his best efforts, Kambli's state had got people worrying about him. A fortnight later, Kambli's appears fine but still has a long way to go.

"I am better now. My wife takes care of me a lot. She took me to 3 different hospitals and told me 'You have to get fit'. Ajay Jadeja also came to visit me. It felt nice. I was suffering from a urine problem. It was just flowing. My son, Jesus Cristiano, picked me up and brought me back to my feet. My daughter, who is 10 years old, and my wife came to help me. This happened one month ago. My head started spinning; I collapsed and fell down. The doctor told me to get admitted," the former India batter told Vickey Lalwani in an interview.

Kambli's fall from grace is well-documented. After starting his Test career with back-to-back double centuries in just his 3rd and 4th Tests, Kambli's career spiralled downwards even before it could completely take off. His Test career ended abruptly in 1995 when he averaged over 54 from 17 matches – just two years after his debut in the format – and even though he continued playing for India till 2000, it required Kambli to make nine comebacks. He was only 28 when he last represented India.

Following his retirement, Kambli played some domestic cricket for Mumbai until 2004, but his off-field activities made more noise than his on-field performances. In 2009, in a reality show, Kambli threw Tendulkar under the bus when he said Sachin could have done more to save him from his decline, leading to tension-filled relations between the two childhood friends. With time, Kambli and Sachin reconciled and continue to be great friends even today.

Vinod Kambli recalls glory days with Indian team

Kambli is a classic case of what could have been. But despite how he faded out, Kambli's arrival set a benchmark. Looking back at his time with the Indian team in the early 1990s, Kambli holds a special place for his knock of 224 against England, which he played on his home ground of Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

"The double hundred which I scored at Wankhede, I will cherish it the most. I had Achrekar sir with me, and our teammates… what a team that was. We had Anil Kumble, Rajesh Chauhan, Venkatesh Prasad. We used to win a lot. Against Sri Lanka, we used to have some wonderful battles. I used to tell him 'Murali, haath to seedha kar (Get your arms straight).' He would then reply in his native language," Kambli recalled.