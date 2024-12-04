Sachin Tendulkar claps as pal Vinod Kambli sings sir jo tera chakraye at coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar stood by his childhood friend Vinod Kambli during a deeply emotional moment as Kambli sang at a memorial event honoring their late coach, Ramakant Achrekar, at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai on his 92nd birth anniversary. Kambli performed the iconic song Sar Jo Tera Chakraye from the film Pyaasa (1957) as a heartfelt tribute to the coach who shaped the careers of several cricketing legends, including the duo. Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar reunited at their coach Ramakant Achrekar's 92nd birth anniversary

This performance was particularly poignant as Kambli, who has faced significant personal challenges in recent years, was previously seen struggling to walk. Tendulkar, visibly moved, clapped enthusiastically as Kambli poured his heart into the song.

The event marked a reunion of some of Achrekar’s most celebrated protégés, including Paras Mambhrey, Pravin Amre, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Samir Dighe, and Sanjay Bangar. However, it was Tendulkar and Kambli’s camaraderie that stole the show. A video that went viral captured the duo sharing a tender moment as Kambli held Tendulkar’s hand tightly, reluctant to let go, even as Tendulkar was called on stage.

The sight of Tendulkar and Kambli together sparked nostalgia among cricket fans, reminding them of their iconic 664-run partnership during their school days. While Tendulkar rose to unparalleled heights in cricket, Kambli’s career saw many ups and downs, making this reunion all the more significant.

Tendulkar, addressing the gathering, spoke fondly of Achrekar’s impact, stating, “He taught us to value things, we used to do rolling, sprinkle water, put nets, and practice, he trained us. The bond and understanding, a street-smart player, is someone who understands all this, water given to wicket, that’s how our brain used to absorb that information while doing that,” he said at the event.

The event underscored the enduring legacy of Achrekar, whose mentorship transformed lives, and the unbreakable bond between his students, particularly Tendulkar and Kambli, who continue to support each other through life’s challenges.