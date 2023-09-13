Viral video shows ugly fight in Colombo stands after India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match

A video doing the rounds on social media on Wednesday claimed that a physical fight broke out in the stands of the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday minutes after the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match ended. The 33-second-long video shows two fans - one wearing a Sri Lanka jersey - coming to blows while others made desperate attempts to separate the two. Fans engage in fist-fight after India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match

At the start of the video, a lady, wearing what appears to be a police uniform, is seen having a conversation with a small group. Seconds later, a man in a Sri Lanka jersey is seen attacking another person. The others present somehow manage to separate the two before the video ends.

It was not clear as to what started the brawl or the exact timing of the event but by the look of the empty seats, it does appear to have taken place after the match. The stadium otherwise, was mostly full when India and Sri Lanka were playing in the middle.

Kuldeep Yadav starred as India overcame a brilliant all-round effort from Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage to win a tense clash by 41 runs and book a place in the final.

Kuldeep took four wickets including the final two as India defended 213, bowling out Sri Lanka for 172 to silence a large home crowd at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

India recorded their second straight Super Four win in the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the upcoming ODI World Cup, and ended Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak in ODIs.

Wellalage, who claimed his maiden ODI five-wicket haul, remained unbeaten on 42 when he ran out of partners as left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep wrapped up the opposition tail in 41.3 overs.

It was India's third straight day on the field after they crushed Pakistan by 228 runs on Monday in a match that was played across two days due to rain.

The next Super Four match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Thursday will decide the second finalists between the two teams.

