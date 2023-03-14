'Virat and I had a conversation. You're batting brilliantly, just need to...': India star 'puts his arm' around Kohli

Virat Kohli has finally ended his drought of centuries in all formats of international cricket by scoring 186 in the fourth Test between India and Australia that ended in a draw on Monday. Kohli's previous Test century, which came in November 2019, was also his last international century for nearly three years before he ended that barren run with a maiden T20I century at the 2022 Asia Cup. He then went on a run of scoring three ODI centuries in four matches but his scores had still failed to pick up in Test cricket.

Kohli's maiden T20I ton that ended the century-less run came against Afghanistan in September last year. He played two Tests in Bangladesh after that, scoring 1, 19 not out, 24 and 1 in the four innings. Kohli then had managed a highest score on 44 on what were mostly extremely difficult pitches to bat on during the first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy before finally getting a three-figure score in the fourth. Teammate and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin said that he had a chat with Kohli after the third Test in Indore, which India had lost.

“Personally, Virat and I had a conversation after the Indore Test. Not that we both connect too often on such lines but I just personally felt that Virat was batting well,” said Ashwin on Star Sports after Day 5 of the fourth Test on Monday. Kohli had been dismissed for 22 and 13 in Indore.

“He was getting time and was probably just getting out after getting starts, in the 30s and 40s. It was just about putting your hands around the shoulder and telling the person that you are batting brilliantly, just need to hang in there and things are going to turn around. It has turned for me in my cricketing career as well so, I felt a big knock (from Kohli) was around the corner.”

While Kohli managed a highest score of just 36 in India's series against New Zealand, which was their last assignment before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli had scored two centuries in three ODIs against Sri Lanka before that and scored 113 in the last ODI in Bangladesh. Ashwin said that getting Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara to bat well together would be a big bonus for India.

“Even in the ODI series before this, Virat played some wonderful knocks. He is batting well. It is a question of having him and Pujji batting well together which gives us a lot of advantage. One can eat up the balls while the other has a real presence. After playing for so many years I know that runs on board are really important and these two players are our top Test batsmen. Our runs are running come from there so I would do anything to sit and watch them bat all day,” he said.

