‘Virat bhai kept shouting maar isko’: India star reveals fiery behind-the-scenes of Mitchell Starc's sledge in Australia

Back in the first Test of the 2024-25 Border‑Gavaskar Trophy at Perth, debutant pacer Harshit Rana sparked a reaction out of Mitchell Starc after he rattled the Australia star with a barrage of bounce‑laden deliveries. Starc, a former IPL teammate of Rana at Kolkata Knight Riders, flashed a grin and hushed warning: “Harshit, I bowl faster than you. I’ve got a long memory.” Mitchell Starc was at his fiery best at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024/25(Files)

Over the course of two consecutive overs, the Aussie repeatedly reminded him of his speed, drawing visible smiles but no retreat. Rana later dismissed Starc for 26, easing the nerves of India’s new-ball assault.

The moment quickly became iconic, not for any bad blood but for the fire, laced with familiarity between two IPL teammates. But Harshit Rana has finally broken his silence on how it really felt in that heated exchange and how Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, stationed at slip, didn’t just watch the drama unfold; they threw fuel on the fire.

“I bowled a bouncer at him after a long time. One of them hit his helmet. When he sledged, I just laughed it off. But while I was walking back for my run-up, I was like 'mar gaya. Ab ye maarega mujhe bouncer' (I'm dead, now he will bowl bouncers at me). And then, from behind, Virat bhai and KL bhai kept shouting 'maarta reh, maarta reh, idhar hi maar isko' (keep hitting him at the same spot!). I was like ‘Bhaiya aap toh khel loge, mere lagegi sar pe!’ (You both will play him easily, I'll get hit on the helmet!),” Harshit said as he recalled the moment on the BeerBiceps podcast.

“He actually hit me on the helmet in the second Test,” he further stated.

India had won the first Test of the series by 295 runs but failed to capitalise on the momentum, facing three defeats in the next four matches to concede a defeat. The series was a catalyst for a series of changes in the Indian Test setup, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from the format, and Shubman Gill being named the new captain.

India began the ‘Gill era’ with a hard-fought 2-2 series draw in England.

Harshit Rana with India

Harshit was brought in as a cover for India's opening Test of the series against England but was released from the squad thereafter. He remains an integral part of India's white-ball setup, and was a member of the team which lifted the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Harshit is likely to make a return to international action next month when India begin their Asia Cup campaign.