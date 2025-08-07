Mohammed Siraj replies to Asaduddin Owaisi’s unapologetic ‘poora khol diye Pasha’ salvo after India pacer wrecks England

Mohammed Siraj was the undisputed hero of India’s pace attack after a landmark series in England, finishing with the most wickets (23) and a match-winning performance in the final Test at The Oval. Plaudits continue to pour in for the star pacer, with even political leaders joining in to applaud Siraj. Among those celebrating Siraj’s brilliance was Hyderabad MP and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, who used a phrase to applaud the pacer’s stellar performance: “Poora khol diye Pasha!” roughly translated to ‘you ripped them apart’. Mohammed Siraj responded to Asaduddin Owaisi's tweet on the pacer's heroics in England(ANI/PTI)

Siraj, who hails from the same city, responded with gratitude on social media. “Thank you so much sir Always cheering for me,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), quote-tweeting Owaisi’s comment.

The local flavour of the exchange struck a chord with fans, with Siraj's tweet going viral as the two Hyderabadis connected over a performance that lifted India from the brink.

The 31-year-old speedster's five-wicket haul at The Oval helped India clinch a dramatic six-run win and draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2. Siraj’s ability to snap the resistance of England’s lower order proved crucial on the final day, as India defended a fourth-innings target of 374 under immense pressure.

Siraj bowled a staggering 185.3 overs in the series, the most by any pacer. While his energy and aggression have long been his trademarks, what stood out this time was his control and his refusal to back down, even when the odds seemed stacked.

Tendulkar's appreciation for Siraj

Among those moved by his heroics was Sachin Tendulkar, the iconic Indian batter whose name now graces the very trophy Siraj helped India retain. Speaking on his official Reddit account, Tendulkar praised Siraj’s "unbelievable" approach, highlighting his persistence and trademark spring in his step.

“I love his attitude. I love the spring in his legs,” Tendulkar said. “For a fast bowler to be constantly in your face like that, no batsman will like it.”

Tendulkar was especially struck by Siraj’s resolve on the last day at The Oval. “The approach he had till the end… that shows his courage and big heart,” he added.