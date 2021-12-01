'Virat had a huge say in this': Daniel Vettori identifies the 'heir to Kohli', names his replacement as captain of RCB

Now that all eight IPL franchises have named the players to be retained, the focus shifts to the IPL 2022 mega auction. Although no date has been officially announced for the auction to take place, it is expected to take place sometime in December and January; and when the time comes, it promises to dish out a bidding war like one that has never been seen before, with a total of 10 teams vying to land the services some of the best cricketers around the world for the next season of the Indian Premier League.

With teams allowed to retain a maximum of four players, only Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders maximised the opportunity. Three out of the remaining four teams retained three players, with only Punjab Kings holding back two. The first team to announce its list of retained players was Royal Challengers Bangalore, who revealed Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj as the three cricketers they showed faith in.

However, with Kohli stepping down as captain, a big question which surrounds RCB is who will be their next leader. Former New Zealand spinner and ex head coach of the franchise, Daniel Vettori feels the leadership role is likely to go to Glenn Maxwell, who produced a stellar show in his maiden season for RCB, scoring 513 runs from 15 matches at an average of over 42, including six half-centuries. Vettori called Maxwell the 'heir to Kohli' and is confident that the former RCB captain must have thought it through before opting to step down after the previous season.

"He will be the likely heir to Kohli. He produced the goods last year and he was exceptional player for them. He has the experience of captaining the Melbourne Stars. We talked about most teams wanting to find a captain when they retain players," Vettori said on ESPNCricinfo.

"I think it has happened too often that teams have to figure out a way, know whom to find in the auction, which can cloud your thinking at times. So I do believe that Maxwell will be named captain. It could be just for one season… to see how it goes but it’s a pretty good stop-gap measure built for the future."

With Maxwell rediscovering his form, will the added responsibility affect his batting? Not as per Vettori. The former Kiwi captain reckons the duo of Kohli and Maxwell will bode well for RCB and that the Australia all-rounder would have learnt a few things having played under the Virat for a season.

"I think that there is a reward for a performance. I’m sure Kohli had a huge say in this. He wanted to set the way to allow someone that he didn’t really interact with to come in and lead the team. So I can see Kohli and Maxwell being in good spirits. They have been aggressive on the field and have similar demeanours. I believe that it would have played a part. We can speculate a little but it seems like the likely scenario," added Vettori.

