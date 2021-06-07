'Virat, Kane are inspiration for younger generation': Laxman explains why Kohli & Williamson are 'true role models'

The stage is set for India to face off against New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship and the battle between the two behemoths of Test cricket is only intensified further when one thinks about the two giants of modern-day cricket leading the two teams - Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. For most cricket fans, and cricketing pundits, Kohli and Kane would be on top of the list of best captains in the world at this moment.

While both Kohli and Williamson have two different approaches and styles of captaincy, there is no doubt that both of them have been successful in leading their respective teams over the years. So what happens when the two face off against each other in the all-important WTC final?

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman believes that there is a lot of mutual respect and admiration between Kohli and Kane. Laxman further went on to explain why the two are regarded as "true role models" of modern-day cricket.

"Well, I don't think that there is a competition between Kane and Virat. Rather, there is a lot of mutual respect and admiration. Both of them are true role models, who have become an inspiration for the younger generation - not only in their country, but all over the world," Laxman told Sportstar.

"The way they have led their respective sides, the way they have optimised their potential and talent (is incredible). They have been instrumental in taking their team forward. Kane was instrumental in the smooth transition of the New Zealand team after Brendon McCullum and senior players of that side retired. It was similar for Virat.

"Both of them take a lot of pride in playing the game of cricket. It does not matter if they are playing for their country or in the IPL or club cricket, the way they prepare for each and every match is (incredible)," he added.

"While commentating for Star Sports, I have said so many times that Virat prepares so well for whatever challenge he is going to confront. And I have seen from close quarters how important preparation is for Kane. Only players who take pride in their performances and the game, prepare so meticulously and that is why I think they are true role models," Laxman signed off.

The WTC final between India and England will begin on June 18th.