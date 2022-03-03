From DRS outburst to on-field clash with Johnson: A look at Virat Kohli's infamous controversies ahead of his 100th Test

After breaking a plethora of records, former India captain Virat Kohli is on the verge of completing yet another milestone, which will make him the 12th Indian cricketer to achieve the feat. In the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, which starts from Friday, Kohli will make his 100th appearance in the red-ball format, a special occasion indeed both for him and his supporters.

Kohli has certainly went on to create a legacy for himself be it with his batting or his leadership abilities. However, if anyone has to highlight an area where the 33-year-old has not been in his best is his aggressive attitude, which at times led to backlash, the latest being the controversial DRS incident in India's tour of South Africa in January this year.

Ahead of his landmark Test, we revisit a few instances when Kohli found himself in such situation:

Controversial DRS call

Virat Kohli vents out his anger during the IND vs SA 3rd Test in Cape Town(Twitter)

Kohli's actions involving a controversial DRS call during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this year was not appreciated by many, which include several ex-cricketers. Many felt the former India captain crossed limits while slamming a DRS call, as he went towards the stump mic and said: “Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition”, a move questioning the scrutiny of the technology.

The famous on-field clash

This goes way back to 2014 when Kohli didn't stop from bursting out at Mitchell Johnson, when the latter threw a ball straight at the Indian during the Adelaide Test. The Aussie was quick to apologise for his actions, however, Kohli clearly was not happy with the seamer's gesture.

Kohli even went to say on record that he had no respect for Johnson.

When Kiwis hurt Kohli's pride

Virat Kohli reacts after Mohammed Shami dismissed Tom Latham during the second Test(Screengrab)

Ahead of the Test series against New Zealand in 2020, Team India had visited the Indian High Commission in Wellington, where then skipper Kohli spoke about the mutual admiration both the sides have for each other. He also mentioned that if his team would ever have to share the number one spot with anyone it would be New Zealand.

Virat Kohli should be given a demerit point and a ban after that celebration and send off to Williamson. 👎 #NZvsIND #INDvsNZ — 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧 (@CricSpartan007) February 29, 2020

However, towards the end of the tour, the Kiwis did maintain the gentlemen spirit, but it was Kohli who struggled to accept his side's failure, as India lost the series 2-0. There were moments in the final Test when Kohli lost his cool and was warned for his behaviour by the on-field umpire.

From passing gestures at the local supporters to keep quiet, his reaction to Kane Williamson's dismissal, the banters against Kiwi opener Tom Blundell, and his conversation with his teammates, where he was heard saying, “Jab India mein yeh log aayengey, tab dikha doonga (when they'll visit India, I'll show it to them)”, indicated that Kohli's pride was hurt.

Kohli vs Anderson

Virat Kohli and James Anderson exchange words during the second Test in Lord's in 2021.(Reuters)

Kohli on many occasions has failed to control his emotions, when poked and something similar was witnessed in India's previous tour of England. This time the former India captain got himself involved in a heated exchange with England’s veteran pacer James Anderson. The incident took place on Day 4 of the second Test at Lord’s when Kohli alerted the umpire regarding the pacer's follow-through, claiming Anderson running into the pitch.

What followed next was an argument, which saw Kohli throw expletives at Anderson. “You swearing at me again, are you? This isn’t your f*****g backyard," Kohli was heard saying during the exchange as the seamer too didn't hold back. The tension between the two also led Kohli mocking Anderson over his age as he said: “Chirp, chirp, chirp. This is what old age makes you."

Despite getting involved in some of the heated arguments, few have felt this aggressive nature of Kohli has often allowed him to maximise his gains. Even if we want to deny the fact, his record of 7 double-centuries, 27 hundreds, and 28 fifties in red-ball cricket tells us about his valuable contribution to the Indian side. It was under his leadership, the nation won it's first series in Australia and secured the number one rank.