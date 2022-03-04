Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Is that allowed?': Twitter divided as Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli during India star's 100th Test felicitation

Virat Kohli was felicitated by Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid on reaching 100 Tests.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with wife Anushka after being honoured by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) for becoming the 13th Indian cricketer to play 100 Test matches, at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali.(PTI )
Published on Mar 04, 2022 11:33 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former India captain Virat Kohli was on Friday felicitated ahead of the start of the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka, as he became the only twelfth Indian to reach 100 Tests. Kohli joined a list of legendary batters that include Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag to have achieved the feat for India. Interestingly, he was awarded the 100th Test cap by Dravid, who is the current Team India head coach.

Kohli was joined by his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on the field as he received the cap. Kohli's family was also present at the stadium on Day 1 of the first Test.

However, the fans on Twitter were divided with Anushka accompanying Kohli on the field. While a few questioned whether it was allowed, many others were in awe of the heartwarming moment.

However, there were many who defended Anushka's presence and further cherished the moment as Kohli received the cap from head coach Dravid.

 

Earlier, expressing happiness over this achievement, Kohli said, “It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present-day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format.”

Meanwhile, India won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the first Test, here in Mohali, Punjab. The match also marks the beginning of Rohit Sharma's tenure as India's full-time Test captain. India's batting stalwarts Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who were dropped from the squad for this series, were replaced by Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer in their respective roles in the XI.

