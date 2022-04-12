Virat Kohli 53 runs away from joining Rohit Sharma in elite IPL batting club

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is 53 runs away from completing 1000 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It would make him the second player after Rohit Sharma to score over 1000 runs against a single Indian Premier League (IPL) team.

RCB face CSK in their next match of the 2022 season on Tuesday. Kohli is the leading run scorer against CSK across the IPL with 948 runs in 27 innings at a strike rate of 127.25. He is third on the list of highest run scorers in the IPL against a single team with David Warner (976 runs in 25 innings at a strike rate of 145.02 against Kolkata Knight Riders) being second and Rohit leading the list with 1018 runs against KKR in 30 innings at a strike rate of 130.51.

Kohli is also the only cricketer to have scored more than 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League. The former India and RCB captain has 6389 runs to his name in 211 IPL matches so far. He is closely followed by Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. David Warner is the only overseas player in top five all-time run-getters of IPL.

Both Kohli and Rohit have got off to modest starts in the 2022 IPL. While Kohli has scored 106 runs in four innings, Rohit has scored only 80 in as many. Their teams, on the other hand, have had vastly different starts to the season. While RCB have won three and lost one of the four matches they have played thus far, MI have lost all four of the matches they have played and find themselves second to bottom from the table.