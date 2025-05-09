Virat Kohli among first to react after IPL 2025 cancelled and India-Pakistan turmoil: ‘We stand in solidarity’

In the face of escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, India's cricketing icon Virat Kohli delivered a powerful message of support for the Indian Armed Forces. The ongoing conflict, which has seen missile strikes, air raid alerts, and heightened military movements across the Line of Control, as well as in multiple bordering Indian cities, has caused widespread security concerns, which also impacted the IPL 2025, as the tournament was suspended on Friday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli looks on during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(AFP)

On Instagram, Kohli wrote, “We stand in solidarity with, and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation.”

Kohli's post comes after Pakistan attacked multiple cities across the border, including Jammu and Pathankot, as well as regions in Punjab and Rajasthan. However, the Indian Armed Forces neutralised Pakistan's attacks with utmost success.

The suspension of IPL 2025, following the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala being called off mid-way on Thursday, highlights the severity of the situation. Security concerns led to the evacuation of players from the stadium, as air raid alerts were sounded in neighbouring regions like Jammu and Pathankot.

The match, which was set to decide whether Punjab Kings would become the first team to qualify for the playoffs, was called off without any changes in the IPL points table.

The BCCI continues to consult with the government officials over the evolving situation. With over a dozen league games and the knockout stages still to be played, the decision to suspend the IPL has left many wondering if the remaining matches will be rescheduled or held in a neutral location once the security situation stabilises.

Earlier in the day, Kohli’s remarks were echoed by fellow teammate and India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma, who also expressed pride in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, urging the public to refrain from spreading fake news and remain united in support of the country.