Virat Kohli angers Markram by repeating bail-swapping act; Rahul, Rohit join as tempers rise before Stumps on Day 1

The second and final Test between South Africa and India at Newlands witnessed an extraordinary, back-and-forth first day, concluding with the Proteas standing at 62 for three in their second innings, trailing India by 36 runs. The day saw 23 wickets fall, along with the setting of several records on Wednesday. Aiden Markram, with an unbeaten 36, and David Bedingham, at 7 not out, will aim to build a solid partnership on the second day to set a challenging target for India. Virat Kohli swaps bails right before the final ball of Day 1, leading to an on-field argument(X)

Seamer Mohammed Siraj played a pivotal role, achieving a career-best 6-15 as India bowled out South Africa for a mere 55 in the first innings. Despite India's promising position at 153 for four in reply, a stunning collapse ensued, resulting in the loss of six wickets without adding a run—the first instance of such an occurrence in test cricket. The visitors encountered multiple unwanted milestones, with six batsmen dismissed for ducks, equaling a previous record. The first two innings, lasting 349 balls, marked the second-fewest deliveries in 147 years of Test cricket.

South Africa faced setbacks as well, losing captain Dean Elgar twice in the day, scoring four and 12. Mukesh Kumar (2-25) and Jasprit Bumrah contributed to South Africa's struggles in the second innings, leaving them teetering at 62 for three at the day's close. However, right before the final delivery of the day, a rather dramatic moment took place in the middle, as India star Virat Kohli walked near the stumps and swapped the bails in a repeat of the previous Test.

Kohli had performed the act to success in Centurion; taking cue from Stuart Broad's similar act during the Ashes, Kohli swapped the bails in a bid to distract the batters right before the start of Jasprit Bumrah's over in the 29th over of South Africa's innings. Astonishingly, Bumrah picked the wicket in his over, dismissing Tony de Zorzi. On Wednesday, Kohli seemingly attempted to do something similar right before Aiden Markram took the strike for the final ball.

After Kohli's action, Markram appeared to make a complaint with the umpires, prompting both Kohli and wicketkeeper KL Rahul to display their dissatisfaction. Shortly after, captain Rohit Sharma intervened, pausing the game to engage in a discussion with bowler Mukesh Kumar. Despite the interruptions, Markram managed to repel the last delivery effectively with a robust forward-defensive shot.

Earlier, the home side's first-innings woes were accentuated by Mohammed Siraj's outstanding nine-over spell, taking advantage of the wicket's movement. South Africa's meagre total of 55 marked their lowest since 1932 at Newlands, with India's fast start in reply led by Rohit Sharma (39), Shubman Gill (36), and Virat Kohli (46) before a dramatic collapse unfolded, triggered by Lungi Ngidi's three-wicket over.