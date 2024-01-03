'If someone went around the corner for a dump and came back...': Ravi Shastri's on-air gem amid India's annihilation

Blink and you'll miss. Some unbelievable scenes unfolded on Day 1 of the second Test in Cape Town as after dismissing South Africa for 55, India were bowled out for 153 in the final session, losing as many as six wickets for absolutely no runs in a span of 11 balls. Yes, read that again and let that sink in. India resumed batting post tea at 111/4. Not the best of positions to be in but given SA's low first innings score, a healthy enough lead nonetheless. But what transpired post tea was pretty unreal. India were 153/4, before going 153 all out with SA leading limiting the lead to inside 100. Only Ravi Shastri could have said what he said(Getty-PTI)

It was the first time in history that a team lost 6 wickets without adding a run. As the entire world tried to wrap its head around this batting implosion, Ravi Shastri's gem of a remark took the cake. After Lungi Ngidi opened the gates by getting three wickets in one over, and Kagiso Rabada wiped the tail in the next over with three of his own, South Africa were heading back to the change room when pat came Shastri's comment.

"If someone went around the corner for a dump, and has come back, India have been bowled out for 153," the former India coach said.

India's batting collapse read W,0,W,0,W,0,0,W,0,W,W and it all came crashing down. And don't forget; we are still in Day 1. 20 wickets had already fallen and with 29 more left at the start of South Africa's second innings, it was only a matter of time before more tumbled. It took India 11 overs but they finally picked the first wicket of the innings with Mukesh Kumar dismissing Dean Elgar for 12 in his final innings. Elgar, out for 4 in the first innings, struck two crisp boundaries before edging to Virat Kohli and walking off to a huge round of applause. Kohli, along with the rest of Indian players, congratulated Elgar on a fine Test career, hugging and shaking hands with the veteran during his swansong.

There was more to come. One brought two as immediately after Elgar's dismissal, Mukesh picked his second of the innings and fourth of the match as Tony de Zorzi edged to KL Rahul.