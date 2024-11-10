Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kohli left annoyed as fans keep Anushka, kids waiting with selfie requests at Mumbai airport: 'Family ko rok ke...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 10, 2024 09:13 AM IST

The Indian team will be leaving in two batches on November 10 and 11 for Perth, where they will practice at the WACA, the old Test venue

Former India captain Virat Kohli, on Saturday, was left irritated at Mumbai airport ahead of his departure for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as fans kept his wife, Anushka Sharma and kids waiting with selfie requests.

Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport ahead of his departure for Australia Test series
Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport ahead of his departure for Australia Test series

The Indian team is all set to begin their Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign later this month, from November 22 onwards, in Perth, with the Rohit Sharma-led side scheduled to play five Tests. The Test series holds importance as India will be looking to bounce back from their 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand and make the World Test Championship final for the third straight time. India will have to avoid a defeat and more than one draw in the series to make the summit clash next summer.

The Indian team will be leaving in two batches on November 10 and 11 for Perth, where they will practice at the WACA, the old Test venue, and hence Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his family.

Upon his arrival at the airport, Kohli initially requested the paparazzi not to photograph his wife with the children. However, he was soon surrounded by fans requesting selfies, leaving him irritated as his family were waiting inside the airport. While he obliged to a few, the 36-year-old was heard saying, "family ko rok ke thodi hi na photo lunga tum logon ke sath (Should I keep my family waiting to take selfies with you all)".

Virat Kohli's career at stake?

A poor string of performances through the course of 2024 left experts questioning Kohli's future in the Test format, especially in the wake of the embarrassing 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand at home last week.

In 2024, Kohli has managed just 250 runs in 12 innings at 22.78, his worst in a calendar year (minimum of 10 innings). Of those, 93 runs came against New Zealand, at 15.50, his worst average in a home series in last seven years and second-worst overall.

Amid the poor run, critics reckon that the impending contest against Australia could be a make-or-break series for the former India captain. Although Kohli is expected to bounce back as he takes on one of his favourite oppositions. In his 13 appearances Down Under, Kohli has scored 1352 runs at 54.08, with six centuries.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //